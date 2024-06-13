Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 13, 2024 / 1:44 PM

Better space weather forecasting may protect future astronauts on the moon

By Lulu Zhao, University of Michigan
NASA's Artemis II crew (l to r), Pilot Victor Glover, Commander Reid Wiseman, Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Mission Specialist from the Canadian Space Agency, Jeremy Hansen are on hand to view the Orion spacecraft as it is being prepared for their mission planned for late 2024. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
NASA's Artemis II crew (l to r), Pilot Victor Glover, Commander Reid Wiseman, Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Mission Specialist from the Canadian Space Agency, Jeremy Hansen are on hand to view the Orion spacecraft as it is being prepared for their mission planned for late 2024. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- NASA has set its sights on the moon, aiming to send astronauts back to the lunar surface by 2026 and establish a long-term presence there by the 2030s. But the moon isn't exactly a habitable place for people.

Cosmic rays from distant stars and galaxies and solar energetic particles from the Sun bombard the surface, and exposure to these particles can pose a risk to human health.

Advertisement

Both galactic cosmic rays and solar energetic particles, are high-energy particles that travel close to the speed of light.

While galactic cosmic radiation trickles toward the moon in a relatively steady stream, energetic particles can come from the Sun in big bursts. These particles can penetrate human flesh and increase the risk of cancer.

Related

Earth has a magnetic field that provides a shield against high-energy particles from space. But the moon doesn't have a magnetic field, leaving its surface vulnerable to bombardment by these particles.

Advertisement

During a large solar energetic particle event, the radiation dosage an astronaut receives inside a space suit could exceed 1,000 times the dosage someone on Earth receives. That would exceed an astronaut's recommended lifetime limit by 10 times.

NASA's Artemis program, which began in 2017, intends to reestablish a human presence on the moon for the first time since 1972. My colleagues and I at the University of Michigan's CLEAR center, the Center for All-Clear SEP Forecast, are working on predicting these particle ejections from the Sun. Forecasting these events may help protect future Artemis crew members.

An 11-year solar cycle

The moon is facing dangerous levels of radiation in 2024, since the Sun is approaching the maximum point in its 11-year solar cycle. This cycle is driven by the Sun's magnetic field, whose total strength changes dramatically every 11 years. When the Sun approaches its maximum activity, as many as 20 large solar energetic particle events can happen each year.

Both solar flares, which are sudden eruptions of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun, and coronal mass ejections, which are expulsions of a large amount of matter and magnetic fields from the Sun, can produce energetic particles.

Advertisement

The Sun is expected to reach its solar maximum in 2026, the target launch time for the Artemis III mission, which will land an astronaut crew on the moon's surface.

While researchers can follow the Sun's cycle and predict trends, it's difficult to guess when exactly each solar energetic particle event will occur, and how intense each event will be. Future astronauts on the moon will need a warning system that predicts these events more precisely before they happen.

Forecasting solar events

In 2023, NASA funded a five-year space weather center of excellence called CLEAR, which aims to forecast the probability and intensity of solar energetic particle events.

Right now, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center, the center that tracks solar events, can't issue a warning for an incoming solar energetic particle event until they actually detect a solar flare or a coronal mass ejection. They detect these by looking at the Sun's atmosphere and measuring X-rays that flow from the Sun.

Once a forecaster detects a solar flare or a coronal mass ejection, the high-energy particles usually arrive to Earth in less than an hour. But astronauts on the moon's surface would need more time than that to seek shelter. My team at CLEAR wants to predict solar flares and coronal mass ejections before they happen.

Advertisement

While scientists don't totally understand what causes these solar events, they know that the Sun's magnetic field is one of the key drivers. Specifically, they're studying the strength and complexity of the magnetic field in certain regions on the Sun's surface.

At the CLEAR center, we will monitor the Sun's magnetic field using measurements from both ground-based and space-based telescopes and build machine learning models that predict solar events -- hopefully more than 24 hours before they happen.

With the forecast framework developed at CLEAR, we also hope to predict when the particle flux falls back to a safe level. That way, we'll be able to tell the astronauts when it's safe to leave their shelter and continue their work on the lunar surface.The Conversation

Lulu Zhao is an assistant research scientist in climate and space sciences and engineering at the University of Michigan. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

NASA cancels ISS spacewalk after 'spacesuit discomfort'
Science News // 1 hour ago
NASA cancels ISS spacewalk after 'spacesuit discomfort'
June 13 (UPI) -- NASA called off a spacewalk Thursday morning at the International Space Station because of an issue with one of the space suits, officials said.
NASA says 'emergency' audio from ISS was simulation exercise
Science News // 3 hours ago
NASA says 'emergency' audio from ISS was simulation exercise
June 13 (UPI) -- NASA said Thursday that audio indicating distress over a sick crew member on the International Space Station Wednesday was not real, just a simulation exercise that mistakenly got into NASA's livestream.
FAA seeks public input on SpaceX Starship's environmental impact in Florida
Science News // 18 hours ago
FAA seeks public input on SpaceX Starship's environmental impact in Florida
June 12 (UPI) -- Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are preparing an environmental impact statement regarding licensing for the SpaceX Starship and its super-heavy launch vehicle and want public input.
New species of Cretaceous-era flying reptile identified in Australia
Science News // 1 day ago
New species of Cretaceous-era flying reptile identified in Australia
June 12 (UPI) -- Researchers in Australia say 100-million-year-old fossilized bones found in western Queensland are from a newly identified species of pterosaur, a fearsome flying reptile from the Cretaceous period.
ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
Science News // 1 day ago
ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
June 11 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts will scrape microorganisms from the outside of the International Space Station on Thursday to study the origins of life during a live-streamed spacewalk, that will also include some repairs.
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
June 10 (UPI) -- NASA's Gateway space station is moving closer to a launch after welding recently was completed on a module in Turin, Italy, the agency said Monday.
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
Science News // 3 days ago
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
June 10 (UPI) -- Over 80 researchers from more than a dozen institutions recently worked together to study such an "artificial meteor" -- NASA's OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule -- as it reentered Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 20 Starlink satellites from California, fewer than 12 hours after another Falcon 9 lifted 22 satellites from Florida.
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
Science News // 6 days ago
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
June 7 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded key contracts to a half dozen companies that will supply liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen in support of operations at agency centers and facilities across the United States, the space agency announced.
'Nicely done!' Boeing Starliner astronauts welcomed to ISS at last
Science News // 1 week ago
'Nicely done!' Boeing Starliner astronauts welcomed to ISS at last
June 6 (UPI) -- Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were welcomed aboard the International Space Station at 3:45 p.m. EDT Thursday following a successful 1:34 p.m. EDT docking.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA seeks public input on SpaceX Starship's environmental impact in Florida
FAA seeks public input on SpaceX Starship's environmental impact in Florida
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
New species of Cretaceous-era flying reptile identified in Australia
New species of Cretaceous-era flying reptile identified in Australia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement