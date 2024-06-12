Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 12, 2024 / 7:36 PM

FAA seeks public input on SpaceX Starship's environmental impact in Florida

By Mike Heuer
SpaceX launches its fourth flight test of Starship from Launch Complex 1 at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, earlier this month. It now seeks federal approval to launch the Starship from NASA facilities at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. File Photo by SpaceX/UPI
SpaceX launches its fourth flight test of Starship from Launch Complex 1 at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, earlier this month. It now seeks federal approval to launch the Starship from NASA facilities at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. File Photo by SpaceX/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are preparing an environmental impact statement regarding licensing for the SpaceX Starship and its super-heavy launch vehicle and want public input.

SpaceX wants a commercial launch vehicle operator license to use Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the FAA says.

Advertisement

SpaceX also wants to build launch and landing sites near the LC 39A to enable Starship launches and landings for the super-heavy booster and Starship at LC-39A.

Recoverable super-heavy booster and Starship landings at the launch site or using a droneship and expendable booster and Starship landings in the ocean also are proposed.

Related

The FAA says SpaceX needs the agency to issue a vehicle operator license and approve airspace closures, which the National Environmental Policy Act categorizes as a "major federal action."

SpaceX also wants to expand its "Hangar X" site at the Roberts Road area of Kennedy Space Center by 100 acres, which already has undergone an environmental review.

The FAA is the lead agency in conducting the environmental review and will consider potential environmental impacts.

Advertisement

The FAA on May 10 published its notice of intent to prepare the environmental impact statement and encourages people and entities to submit comments online through the federal E-rulemaking portal no later than June 24.

The FAA will review all comments submitted online.

The FAA also scheduled two in-person public meetings Wednesday at the Radisson Cape Canaveral and one Thursday at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Merritt Island in Florida.

One virtual meeting is scheduled Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 EDT using a Zoom link and using the meeting ID 894 0297 9916.

Those interested also can call 833-928-4608, 833-928-4609 or 833-928-4610 to participate in the virtual meeting.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to discuss the proposal with subject-matter experts.

Online copies of display boards and fact sheets used at in-person meetings are accessible online in English and Spanish.

SpaceX officials say the Starship's super-heavy launch vehicle is the "most powerful launch system ever developed" and can carry up to 100 people on "long-duration, interplanetary flights."

Dubbed the "Starship," the rocket system enables satellite delivery into space, the development of a moon base and point-to-point transport on Earth.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

New species of Cretaceous-era flying reptile identified in Australia
Science News // 14 hours ago
New species of Cretaceous-era flying reptile identified in Australia
June 12 (UPI) -- Researchers in Australia say 100-million-year-old fossilized bones found in western Queensland are from a newly identified species of pterosaur, a fearsome flying reptile from the Cretaceous period.
ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
Science News // 1 day ago
ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
June 11 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts will scrape microorganisms from the outside of the International Space Station on Thursday to study the origins of life during a live-streamed spacewalk, that will also include some repairs.
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
June 10 (UPI) -- NASA's Gateway space station is moving closer to a launch after welding recently was completed on a module in Turin, Italy, the agency said Monday.
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
June 10 (UPI) -- Over 80 researchers from more than a dozen institutions recently worked together to study such an "artificial meteor" -- NASA's OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule -- as it reentered Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 20 Starlink satellites from California, fewer than 12 hours after another Falcon 9 lifted 22 satellites from Florida.
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
Science News // 5 days ago
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
June 7 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded key contracts to a half dozen companies that will supply liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen in support of operations at agency centers and facilities across the United States, the space agency announced.
'Nicely done!' Boeing Starliner astronauts welcomed to ISS at last
Science News // 6 days ago
'Nicely done!' Boeing Starliner astronauts welcomed to ISS at last
June 6 (UPI) -- Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were welcomed aboard the International Space Station at 3:45 p.m. EDT Thursday following a successful 1:34 p.m. EDT docking.
SpaceX's fourth Starship test flight successfully completes re-entry, splashdown
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX's fourth Starship test flight successfully completes re-entry, splashdown
June 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX's massive Starship made it through re-entry and the ship's first landing burn, taking another step in its fourth test flight.
'Starship ready to fly,' as SpaceX prepares for fourth test launch in Texas
Science News // 1 week ago
'Starship ready to fly,' as SpaceX prepares for fourth test launch in Texas
June 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX is gearing up to launch Starship's fourth test flight just after sunrise Thursday from Texas. The launch comes two days after the Federal Aviation Administration approved license authorization for the launch.
Boeing Starliner launches to International Space Station from Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
Boeing Starliner launches to International Space Station from Florida
June 5 (UPI) -- NASA said Wednesday Boeing's Starliner carrying astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams successfully separated from the United Launch Alliance rocket booster following liftoff to the International Space Station.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
New species of Cretaceous-era flying reptile identified in Australia
New species of Cretaceous-era flying reptile identified in Australia
Scientists identify gene linked to developmental disorders
Scientists identify gene linked to developmental disorders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement