Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 12, 2024 / 5:35 AM

New species of Cretaceous-era flying reptile identified in Australia

By Paul Godfrey
Haliskia peterseni as imagined by artist Gabriel Ugueto. The newly identified species of pterosaur was a fearsome flying reptile from the mid-Cretaceous period. Image by Gabriel Ugueto/Curtin University
Haliskia peterseni as imagined by artist Gabriel Ugueto. The newly identified species of pterosaur was a fearsome flying reptile from the mid-Cretaceous period. Image by Gabriel Ugueto/Curtin University

June 12 (UPI) -- Researchers in Australia say a 100-million-year-old fossilized bone found in western Queensland is from a newly identified species of pterosaur, a fearsome flying reptile from the mid-Cretaceous period when dinosaurs still ruled the Earth.

The team from Western Australia's Curtin University discovered that the fossilized remains, unearthed in 2021 by Kronosaurus Korner museum curator Kevin Petersen, belong to Haliskia peterseni, a new genus and species of anhanguerian pterosaur, the university said Wednesday in a news release.

Advertisement

The specimen was identified as an anhanguerian by the Curtin School of Earth and Planetary Sciences researchers from the shape of its skull, arrangement of teeth and shape of the shoulder bone, according to the peer-reviewed study published in the journal Scientific Reports/Springer Nature.

Anhanguerian is a genus of pterosaurs known to have inhabited large areas of the world in what is now Brazil, Britain, Morocco, China, Spain and the United States.

Related

"With a wingspan of approximately 15 feet, Haliskia would have been a fearsome predator around 100 million years ago when much of central western Queensland was underwater, covered by a vast inland sea and globally positioned about where Victoria's southern coastline is today," said lead author Adele Pentland, a doctoral student at Curtin.

Advertisement

"Careful preparation by Mr. Petersen has provided the remains of the most complete specimen of an anhanguerian, and of any pterosaur, discovered in Australia to date.

"Haliskia is 22%, making it more than twice as complete as the only other known partial pterosaur skeleton found in Australia.

"The specimen includes complete lower jaws, the tip of the upper jaw, 43 teeth, vertebrae, ribs, bones from both wings and part of a leg. Also present are very thin and delicate throat bones, indicating a muscular tongue, which helped during feeding on fish and cephalopods."

Haliskia peterseni joins several significant marine fossil specimens on display at Kronosaurus Korner, located in northern Queensland midway between Cairns and Mount Isa, including the biggest marine reptile, Kronosaurus queenslandicus, which has a skull almost 8 feet long.

The museum is also home to the most complete plesiosaur found in Australia and bones from the plesiosaur Eromangasaurus and the ichthyosaur Platypterygius.

Petersen said the Haliskia discovery would deliver strong benefits for science, education and regional tourism.

"I'm thrilled that my discovery is a new species, as my passion lies in helping shape our modern knowledge of prehistoric species."

Latest Headlines

ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
Science News // 12 hours ago
ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
June 11 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts will scrape microorganisms from the outside of the International Space Station on Thursday to study the origins of life during a live-streamed spacewalk, that will also include some repairs.
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
June 10 (UPI) -- NASA's Gateway space station is moving closer to a launch after welding recently was completed on a module in Turin, Italy, the agency said Monday.
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
June 10 (UPI) -- Over 80 researchers from more than a dozen institutions recently worked together to study such an "artificial meteor" -- NASA's OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule -- as it reentered Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 20 Starlink satellites from California, fewer than 12 hours after another Falcon 9 lifted 22 satellites from Florida.
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
Science News // 5 days ago
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
June 7 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded key contracts to a half dozen companies that will supply liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen in support of operations at agency centers and facilities across the United States, the space agency announced.
'Nicely done!' Boeing Starliner astronauts welcomed to ISS at last
Science News // 5 days ago
'Nicely done!' Boeing Starliner astronauts welcomed to ISS at last
June 6 (UPI) -- Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were welcomed aboard the International Space Station at 3:45 p.m. EDT Thursday following a successful 1:34 p.m. EDT docking.
SpaceX's fourth Starship test flight successfully completes re-entry, splashdown
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX's fourth Starship test flight successfully completes re-entry, splashdown
June 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX's massive Starship made it through re-entry and the ship's first landing burn, taking another step in its fourth test flight.
'Starship ready to fly,' as SpaceX prepares for fourth test launch in Texas
Science News // 6 days ago
'Starship ready to fly,' as SpaceX prepares for fourth test launch in Texas
June 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX is gearing up to launch Starship's fourth test flight just after sunrise Thursday from Texas. The launch comes two days after the Federal Aviation Administration approved license authorization for the launch.
Boeing Starliner launches to International Space Station from Florida
Science News // 6 days ago
Boeing Starliner launches to International Space Station from Florida
June 5 (UPI) -- NASA said Wednesday Boeing's Starliner carrying astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams successfully separated from the United Launch Alliance rocket booster following liftoff to the International Space Station.
Russian cosmonaut logs record 1,000th day in space
Science News // 6 days ago
Russian cosmonaut logs record 1,000th day in space
June 5 (UPI) -- Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko on Wednesday became the first human to spend a total of 1,000 days in space.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
China lands on far side of the moon
China lands on far side of the moon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement