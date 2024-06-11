Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 11, 2024 / 5:49 PM

ISS spacewalk to study microorganisms on exterior of orbiting lab

By Sheri Walsh
NASA spacewalker and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Victor Glover works to ready the International Space Station's port-side truss structure on January 27, 2021, for future solar array upgrades. On Thursday, NASA astronauts Tracy Dyson and Matt Dominick from Expedition 71 will take part in "U.S. Spacewalk 90" to scrape microorganisms from the exterior of ISS to study the origins of life. File Photo by NASA/UPI
1 of 2 | NASA spacewalker and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Victor Glover works to ready the International Space Station's port-side truss structure on January 27, 2021, for future solar array upgrades. On Thursday, NASA astronauts Tracy Dyson and Matt Dominick from Expedition 71 will take part in "U.S. Spacewalk 90" to scrape microorganisms from the exterior of ISS to study the origins of life. File Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts will venture into space Thursday to scrape microorganisms from the outside of the International Space Station and study the origins of life.

Their live-streamed spacewalk also will include some repairs.

Advertisement

NASA plans to steam "U.S. Spacewalk 90," which is estimated to start at 8 a.m. EDT on Thursday and last about six and a half hours, on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, as well as on the space agency's website.

"We're putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA's new streaming platform," Marc Elkins, NASA Headquarters' Office of Communications associate administrator, said earlier this year.

Related

"Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery and innovates for the benefit of humanity."

Astronauts Tracy Dyson and Matt Dominick will exit the ISS Quest airlock early Thursday to collect samples of microorganisms on the outside of the orbiting laboratory and to remove a faulty electronics box.

Advertisement

Viewers will be able to identify Dyson, who will be wearing a spacesuit with red stripes, and Dominick, who will wear an unmarked suit. This will be Dyson's fourth spacewalk and Dominick's first.

"We are excited to go outside the space station in a few weeks," Dominick wrote last month in a post on X.

"We are preparing now by setting up our tools, working on our spacesuits, and studying procedures and contingencies."

"Super awesome to go do that. We've been inside the space station for the past couple of months running research or fixing the inside of the space station. But now we get to go outside," Dominick said in a video last month, as he prepared his spacesuit for Thursday's journey.

Dominick and Dyson have been at ISS with five other Expedition 71 crew members since April 5, and are set to return to Earth in September. Last week, they welcomed Boeing's Starliner crew Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams to the space station, as they work to test and certify Starliner over the next seven days.

Advertisement

For Thursday's spacewalk, which is the first of three planned over the next several weeks, Dyson and Dominick will collect samples for future analysis to understand how microorganisms can survive and reproduce on the exterior of ISS, where solar radiation can vary between 248 and -148 degrees Fahrenheit. The astronauts will study the extremophiles, which scientists say can survive space's harsh environments for long periods of time.

Dyson and Dominick also will remove a faulty electronics box, called a radio frequency group, from a communications antenna on the starboard truss of the space station during Thursday's walk.

Two more spacewalks are scheduled for later this month and in July. Spacewalk 91, which will replace an external high-definition camera on ISS, is scheduled for Monday, June 24. Spacewalk 92, which will replace a rate gyro assembly to provide data on orientation of the space station, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2.

Latest Headlines

NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
June 10 (UPI) -- NASA's Gateway space station is moving closer to a launch after welding recently was completed on a module in Turin, Italy, the agency said Monday.
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
June 10 (UPI) -- Over 80 researchers from more than a dozen institutions recently worked together to study such an "artificial meteor" -- NASA's OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule -- as it reentered Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base
June 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 20 Starlink satellites from California, fewer than 12 hours after another Falcon 9 lifted 22 satellites from Florida.
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
Science News // 4 days ago
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
June 7 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded key contracts to a half dozen companies that will supply liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen in support of operations at agency centers and facilities across the United States, the space agency announced.
'Nicely done!' Boeing Starliner astronauts welcomed to ISS at last
Science News // 5 days ago
'Nicely done!' Boeing Starliner astronauts welcomed to ISS at last
June 6 (UPI) -- Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were welcomed aboard the International Space Station at 3:45 p.m. EDT Thursday following a successful 1:34 p.m. EDT docking.
SpaceX's fourth Starship test flight successfully completes re-entry, splashdown
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX's fourth Starship test flight successfully completes re-entry, splashdown
June 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX's massive Starship made it through re-entry and the ship's first landing burn, taking another step in its fourth test flight.
'Starship ready to fly,' as SpaceX prepares for fourth test launch in Texas
Science News // 5 days ago
'Starship ready to fly,' as SpaceX prepares for fourth test launch in Texas
June 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX is gearing up to launch Starship's fourth test flight just after sunrise Thursday from Texas. The launch comes two days after the Federal Aviation Administration approved license authorization for the launch.
Boeing Starliner launches to International Space Station from Florida
Science News // 6 days ago
Boeing Starliner launches to International Space Station from Florida
June 5 (UPI) -- NASA said Wednesday Boeing's Starliner carrying astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams successfully separated from the United Launch Alliance rocket booster following liftoff to the International Space Station.
Russian cosmonaut logs record 1,000th day in space
Science News // 6 days ago
Russian cosmonaut logs record 1,000th day in space
June 5 (UPI) -- Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko on Wednesday became the first human to spend a total of 1,000 days in space.
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities
June 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket into orbit Tuesday night with 20 Starlink satellites, including some with direct-to-cell capabilities that will improve access to text and voice data on Earth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
NASA's Gateway space station Halo module moves closer to launch
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
Stealth gas contracts awarded amid high-profile crewed Starliner mission
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
Scientists study artificial meteor in NASA's asteroid sample mission
China lands on far side of the moon
China lands on far side of the moon
June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement