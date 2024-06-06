Watch Live: Starliner astronauts dock at International Space Station

1 of 3 | NASA said Thursday Starliner astronauts Suni Williams (l) and Butch Wilmore were scheduled to dock with the International Space Station at 12:15 p.m. EDT. NASA planned to livestream the docking. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- NASA said Boeing's Starliner, carrying astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, is expected to dock with the International Space Station on Thursday afternoon. "The Starliner crew continues to make their way to the space station," NASA said in a statement. "During flight, Wilmore and Williams successfully performed manual piloting demonstrations of Starliner and completed a sleep period." Advertisement

The approach can be watched live on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency's website.

NASA said three new helium leaks were found in Starliner. A helium leak caused one of the several delays Starliner experienced before successfully launching the ISS mission.

"One of these was previously discussed before flight along with a management plan, and the other two are new since the spacecraft arrived in orbit," a NASA statement said. "Two of the affected helium valves have been closed and the spacecraft remains stable."

NASA said that to monitor and manage these leaks, the three helium manifolds have been isolated. They have all been reopened prior to a Starliner height adjust burn, called NHPC and all affected manifolds will stay open during docking operations.

Advertisement

Once docked the astronauts will spend about eight days at the ISS.

The Starliner crewed mission launched Wednesday from Florida atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Two previous launch efforts were scrubbed.

When it launched ULA said in a statement that Wilmore and Williams' names "now join Glenn, Carpenter, Schirra and Cooper as American astronauts to launch into space atop Atlas rockets."