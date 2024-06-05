Trending
June 5, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Watch Live: Boeing Starliner to launch to International Space Station from Florida

By Doug Cunningham
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams as they prepare for a planned Wednesday morning launch of Boeing's Starliner mission to the International Space Station. Liftoff was planned for 10:52 a.m. EDT. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 4 | NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams as they prepare for a planned Wednesday morning launch of Boeing's Starliner mission to the International Space Station. Liftoff was planned for 10:52 a.m. EDT. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Boeing said Wednesday morning that Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were in Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, safely secured for the long-delayed liftoff to the International Space Station.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is scheduled to propel the spacecraft toward the space station from the Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:52 a.m. EDT.

NASA will livestream the launch on the agency's website, YouTube channel, the NASA app, NASA Television and the NASA+ APP.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are conducting prelaunch procedures, coordinated by launch control teams in Houston and Florida.

"Boeing engineers and technicians closed the hatch to the CST-100 Starliner after ensuring NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were safely secured in their seats ahead of launch," Boeing said in a statement. "Mission operators will conduct leak checks on the capsule to prove the hatch has a tight seal and is holding pressure."

It's the latest attempt to launch the crewed Starliner flight after several delays and two scrubbed launches.

A power distribution source failed Saturday to end the most recent launch attempt.

NASA said that was an issue in "a single ground power supply within one of the three redundant chassis that provides power to a subset of computer cards controlling various system functions, including the card responsible for the stable replenishment topping valves for the Centaur upper stage."

In May an oxygen relief valve problem stopped the planned launch.

If Wednesday's launch is successful Starliner will carry the astronauts to the space station to spend over a week in a crewed test to prepare for Starliner certification.

They will return to Earth 10 days after launch in the same capsule for a parachute landing in the Southwest United States.

NASA said the astronauts made some last-minute phone calls before launch Wednesday morning as they prepared to enter an environmentally controlled chamber prior to launch.

