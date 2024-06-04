SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities

June 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket into orbit Tuesday night with 20 Starlink satellites, including some with Direct to Cell capabilities that will improve access to text and voice data here on Earth.

"Ignition and liftoff. Go Falcon. Go Starlink," mission control said as the rocket blasted off at 10:16 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Two-and-a-half minutes into the flight, stage separation was confirmed with the first stage landing on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean six minutes later.