Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 3, 2024 / 2:38 PM

Ongoing gyroscope problem forces Hubble telescope to pause operations

Telescope enters into safe mode

By Allen Cone
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope drifts in space in 2009. The telescope again has suspended operations after entering safe mode because of an ongoing gyroscope issue, according to NASA officials. File Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope drifts in space in 2009. The telescope again has suspended operations after entering safe mode because of an ongoing gyroscope issue, according to NASA officials. File Photo courtesy of NASA

June 3 (UPI) -- NASA's Hubble Space Telescope again has suspended operations after entering safe mode because of an ongoing gyroscope issue that has affected the craft for the past year, according to NASA.

The telescope automatically entered the safety stage Tuesday, the agency said Friday. Gyros measure the telescope's slew rates as part of the system that determines and controls precisely the direction the telescope is pointed.

Advertisement

Gyros pitch up or down, yaw left or right, or roll along a barrel, or axis. However, one of Hubble's three gyroscopes recently has given faulty telemetry readings.

NASA said it will provide more information later this week.

Related

In April, NASA said Hubble paused operations, also after entering safe mode.

And in December, Hubble was put into safe mode to address issues with the same steering system and related devices.

In 2009, six new gyros were installed during the fifth and final space shuttle servicing mission. Three of those remain operational.

Despite the ongoing concerns, Hubble will continue making discoveries throughout at least this decade, "working with other observatories, such as the agency's James Webb Space Telescope, for the benefit of humanity," according to NASA.

Advertisement

Hubble was launched in 1990 by shuttle Discovery and is orbiting about 5 miles per second about 340 miles above Earth using solar power. It is the length of a large school bus and weighs as much as two adult elephants, according to NASA.

Hubble gets a clearer view than telescopes on Earth because it is above the planet's dust-filled atmosphere.

Hubble can capture light from objects billions of light years away, and has done so with one of them 5.88 trillion miles from Earth. They appear as specks a few pixels tall in the gyroscope's camera.

"Hubble's pointing and control system is equivalent to keeping a laser shining on a dime over 200 miles away for however long Hubble takes a picture -- up to 24 hours," NASA says on its website. "Any movement beyond that level of accuracy would make the image blurry or throw Hubble off the target.

The NASA Hubble Space Telescope is a project of international cooperation between NASA and the European Space Agency.

Hubble is named after an American astronomer, Edwin P. Hubble, who made important discoveries in the early 1900s.

Latest Headlines

Scientists identify gene linked to developmental disorders
Science News // 3 hours ago
Scientists identify gene linked to developmental disorders
Mutations in a single newly identified gene are responsible for developmental disorders affecting tens of thousands of people worldwide, a new study claims.
China lands on far side of the moon
Science News // 20 hours ago
China lands on far side of the moon
June 2 (UPI) -- After a month-long journey, a Chinese spacecraft has landed on the far side of the moon, the China National Space Administration said.
Starliner's first crewed launch postponed until at least Wednesday
Science News // 2 days ago
Starliner's first crewed launch postponed until at least Wednesday
June 1 (UPI) -- NASA is still unsure of when it will attempt the next Boeing Starliner crewed mission launch, but it for sure won't be on Sunday.
Roscosmos Progress 88 cargo spacecraft docks at International Space Station
Science News // 2 days ago
Roscosmos Progress 88 cargo spacecraft docks at International Space Station
June 1 (UPI) -- Russia's unmanned Progress 88 cargo spacecraft docked successfully at the International Space Station on Saturday morning.
Bezos Earth Fund awards $30M to N.C. State to research sustainable proteins
Science News // 2 days ago
Bezos Earth Fund awards $30M to N.C. State to research sustainable proteins
May 31 (UPI) -- The Bezos Earth Fund awarded North Carolina State University $30 million to establish a center for researching and cultivating sustainable meat alternatives.
June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
Science News // 2 days ago
June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
June's warm, summery nights are the shortest of the year across the Northern Hemisphere, but there will still be plenty of astronomical sights to look for after the sun has set.
Slovakia, Peru sign NASA's Artemis Accords on safe space exploration
Science News // 3 days ago
Slovakia, Peru sign NASA's Artemis Accords on safe space exploration
May 30 (UPI) -- Slovakia and Peru on Thursday signed NASA's Artemis Accords, making them the latest in a rapid number of countries to join the U.S.-led agreement on the safe exploration of space.
FCC chair calls for stricter 'space junk' rules
Science News // 3 days ago
FCC chair calls for stricter 'space junk' rules
May 30 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Communications Commission called on the agency to strengthen rules to "limit the risks posed by accidental explosions in space."
Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
May 30 (UPI) -- Federal agencies will invest $2.1 million to measure carbon on the ocean's surface, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Science News // 4 days ago
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Stuttering is a neurological condition, not a psychological one, and scientists in Finland now believe they've found the disrupted network in the brain that may cause it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China lands on far side of the moon
China lands on far side of the moon
Starliner's first crewed launch postponed until at least Wednesday
Starliner's first crewed launch postponed until at least Wednesday
June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
Bezos Earth Fund awards $30M to N.C. State to research sustainable proteins
Bezos Earth Fund awards $30M to N.C. State to research sustainable proteins
Scientists identify gene linked to developmental disorders
Scientists identify gene linked to developmental disorders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement