Advertisement
Science News
June 1, 2024 / 10:34 AM

Roscosmos Progress 88 cargo spacecraft docked at the International Space Station

By Mike Heuer
Progress 88 spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station. Photo by NASA
Progress 88 spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station. Photo by NASA

June 1 (UPI) -- NASA's unmanned Progress 88 cargo spacecraft docked successfully at the International Space Station on Saturday morning.

Progress 88 linked up with the ISS at 7:47 a.m. EDT after traveling about two days from its launch point in Kazakhstan to the ISS.

Advertisement

The Progress 88 spacecraft launched atop a Soyuz rocket at 5:43 a.m. EDT Thursday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The cargo spacecraft docked at the ISS's Poisk module's space-facing port, where it will remain for about six months before returning to Earth.

Progress 88 delivered 3 tons of supplies, fuel and food for the Expedition 71 crew aboard the ISS.

After emptying the cargo spacecraft of its goods, the ISS crew will use it as a garbage receptacle for the next six months.

Then the spacecraft returns for an Earth re-entry to dispose of the trash.

NASA has supported the ISS mission that combines science,technology and human innovation to conduct research that can't be done on Earth.

The ISS supports development of a low-Earth economy and NASA's exploratory missions to the Moon and planned human exploration of Mars.

Advertisement

The Progress 88 docking occurred on the same day NASA plans to launch its first crewed flight of the Boeing Starliner from Florida in its final test mission before potential certification for NASA use.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bezos Earth Fund awards $30M to N.C. State to research sustainable proteins
Science News // 16 hours ago
Bezos Earth Fund awards $30M to N.C. State to research sustainable proteins
May 31 (UPI) -- The Bezos Earth Fund awarded North Carolina State University $30 million to establish a center for researching and cultivating sustainable meat alternatives.
June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
Science News // 18 hours ago
June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
June's warm, summery nights are the shortest of the year across the Northern Hemisphere, but there will still be plenty of astronomical sights to look for after the sun has set.
Slovakia, Peru sign NASA's Artemis Accords on safe space exploration
Science News // 1 day ago
Slovakia, Peru sign NASA's Artemis Accords on safe space exploration
May 30 (UPI) -- Slovakia and Peru on Thursday signed NASA's Artemis Accords, making them the latest in a rapid number of countries to join the U.S.-led agreement on the safe exploration of space.
FCC chair calls for stricter 'space junk' rules
Science News // 1 day ago
FCC chair calls for stricter 'space junk' rules
May 30 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Communications Commission called on the agency to strengthen rules to "limit the risks posed by accidental explosions in space."
Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
May 30 (UPI) -- Federal agencies will invest $2.1 million to measure carbon on the ocean's surface, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Science News // 1 day ago
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Stuttering is a neurological condition, not a psychological one, and scientists in Finland now believe they've found the disrupted network in the brain that may cause it.
Russian Progress 88 cargo spacecraft launched to International Space Station
Science News // 2 days ago
Russian Progress 88 cargo spacecraft launched to International Space Station
May 30 (UPI) -- A Russian Soyuz rocket launched early Thursday morning put an un-piloted spacecraft safely in orbit headed for the International Space Station. NASA said it carries roughly three tons of supplies.
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
Science News // 3 days ago
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
May 29 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the double cicada brood event with an animated Doodle.
SpaceX launches ESA's EarthCARE satellite to observe clouds, aerosols
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches ESA's EarthCARE satellite to observe clouds, aerosols
May 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a European Space Agency Earth observation satellite into orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday to study the role of clouds and aerosols on Earth's climate.
Setting sun to align with NYC streets Wednesday during Manhattanhenge 2024
Science News // 3 days ago
Setting sun to align with NYC streets Wednesday during Manhattanhenge 2024
The world-famous New York City Skyline will be the focal point of a captivating astronomical alignment this week, an event known as Manhattanhenge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
June brings earliest solstice in 228 years, plenty of astronomical sights
Bezos Earth Fund awards $30M to N.C. State to research sustainable proteins
Bezos Earth Fund awards $30M to N.C. State to research sustainable proteins
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
Slovakia, Peru sign NASA's Artemis Accords on safe space exploration
Slovakia, Peru sign NASA's Artemis Accords on safe space exploration
FCC chair calls for stricter 'space junk' rules
FCC chair calls for stricter 'space junk' rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement