May 31, 2024 / 6:41 PM

Bezos Earth Fund awards $30M to N.C. State to research sustainable proteins

By Ehren Wynder

May 31 (UPI) -- The Bezos Earth Fund awarded North Carolina State University $30 million to establish a center for researching and cultivating sustainable meat alternatives.

The goal of the Bezos Center for Sustainable Protein is to be a biomanufacturing hub for alternative protein sources that are "environmentally friendly, healthy, tasty and affordable," according to a release.

"Food production is the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, so it's critical we find ways to feed a growing population without degrading the planet," Andrew Steer, president and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund said in a statement.

"Sustainable protein has tremendous potential but more research is needed to reduce the price and boost the flavor and texture to ensure nutritious, affordable products are available. It's about choice."

The $30 million grant, which will be administered over five years, will support research on three types of meat alternatives: plant-based products, precision fermentation to produce proteins and lab-grown meat from animal cells.

"This effort is all about expanding the sustainable protein knowledge base and ecosystem," said Rohan Shirwaiker, James T. Ryan professor of industrial and systems engineering at NC State, principal investigator on the grant, and co-director of the center.

"The center's capabilities and partnerships will add a new dimension to expand NC State's biotechnology and advanced manufacturing expertise."

The center is also expected to be a magnet for biomanufacturing firms to set up shop in North Carolina, creating jobs and economic growth.

"This is a significant opportunity for North Carolina to not only be a state with a thriving animal-sourced foods sector, but also one where it is a powerhouse in complementary proteins, building new industry and driving economic growth for the state," said Bill Aimutis, co-principal investigator on the grant and co-director of the new center.

The center's workforce development team will set standards for educating and training students at all grade levels in emerging food technologies.

A capacity building team will be responsible for outreach to stakeholders, such as consumers, farmers and chefs, to gauge their perceptions and preferences around sustainable proteins.

The team also will work with industry leaders and lawmakers to understand policies and regulations.

Academic partners on the project include N.C. A&T State University, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Duke University and Forsyth Tech Community College.

There also are more than 20 industry partners who will share technologies and provide student internships and mentorships.

The Bezos Earth Fund has committed $100 million to establishing centers dedicated to researching and developing sustainable meat alternatives.

Researching diverse alternative proteins might be necessary as some lawmakers have expressed skepticism particularly about lab-grown meats.

A group of U.S. senators in February introduced a bill that would keep lab-grown meat out of the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

The bill came nearly a year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval to GOOD Meat, the meat division of Eat Just, and UPSIDE Foods to sell lab-cultivated poultry.

