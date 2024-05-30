Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 30, 2024 / 10:19 PM

FCC chair calls for stricter 'space junk' rules

By Mark Moran
A piece of space debris that fell through the roof of a Naples. Fla. home was jettisoned from the International Space Station. The FCC Thursday proposed stiffening rules regarding rocket explosions that could cause debris. Courtesy of NASA.
A piece of space debris that fell through the roof of a Naples. Fla. home was jettisoned from the International Space Station. The FCC Thursday proposed stiffening rules regarding rocket explosions that could cause debris. Courtesy of NASA.

May 30 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Communications Commission called on the agency to strengthen rules to "limit the risks posed by accidental explosions in space" in light of a huge influx in the number of satellites being launched and a spate of recent events in which space junk has fallen to Earth.

"We can no longer afford to launch new satellites into our skies without being thoughtful about space sustainability," FCC chairwoman Chairwoman Rosenworcel said. "Our orbital debris mitigation efforts will help preserve the orbital environment to protect services we rely on and allow new services to be launched."

Advertisement

Specifically, Rosenworcel is calling on the FCC to update its orbital debris mitigation rules to require that companies applying to launch a satellite prove there is less than a 1 in 1,000 chance that the orbital would experience an explosion that generates debris.

Advertisement

"Our orbital debris mitigation efforts will help preserve the orbital environment to protect services we rely on and allow new services to be launched," she added in her announcement.

Related

Thursday's report is part of the FCC's efforts to mitigate the generation of debris in light of the increasing number of satellites in orbit, a release from the chairwoman said. The new rules would be phased in over a year, Rosenworcel's office said.

The announcement comes just after several incidents in which debris from spacecraft have fallen to the earth, including a piece of debris thought to be from the International Space Station that blasted through a Florida man's roof.

NASA examined the object that flew into Alejandro Otero's roof in Naples, Fla., on March 8 and determined it was a 1.6 pound piece of debris about 4 inches long, garbage that was jettisoned from the International Space Station and which scientists expected would disintegrate upon re-entering the atmosphere.

They determined it was part of a 5,800 pound pallet of depleted nickel hydride batteries the ISS threw out in 2021.

"The hardware was expected to fully burn up during entry through Earth's atmosphere on March 8, 2024," NASA said in a statement. "However, a piece of hardware survived re-entry and impacted a home in Naples, Fla."

Advertisement

NASA said it would investigate to "determine the cause of the debris survival and to update modeling and analysis, as needed."

Earlier this month, a series of bizarre and unexplained lights in the California sky were determined to be space debris. The lights were caught on camera over Sand City, Carmel and Salinas in Monterey County in the middle of the night and sparked a flurry of online speculation.

In 2023, the FCC fined the DISH network for violating the orbital space debris rules. Under terms of that settlement, DISH was forced to pay a penalty of $150,000 fine and "adhere to a compliance plan" after admitting liability for not properly disposing of its EchoStar-7 satellite after the end of its mission, the FCC announced.

"As satellite operations become more prevalent and the space economy accelerates, we must be certain that operators comply with their commitments," FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal said then. "This is a breakthrough settlement, making very clear the FCC has strong enforcement authority and capability to enforce its vitally important space debris rules."

In July 2023, the Australian Space Agency said a mysterious cylinder that washed up on a beach had been identified as debris from an Indian rocket.

Advertisement

The agency said on social media that the object found on a beach in Green Head, Western Australia, is "most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle" launched by the Indian Space Research Organization.

Latest Headlines

Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
Science News // 4 hours ago
Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
May 30 (UPI) -- Federal agencies will invest $2.1 million to measure carbon on the ocean's surface, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Science News // 10 hours ago
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Stuttering is a neurological condition, not a psychological one, and scientists in Finland now believe they've found the disrupted network in the brain that may cause it.
Russian Progress 88 cargo spacecraft launched to International Space Station
Science News // 13 hours ago
Russian Progress 88 cargo spacecraft launched to International Space Station
May 30 (UPI) -- A Russian Soyuz rocket launched early Thursday morning put an un-piloted spacecraft safely in orbit headed for the International Space Station. NASA said it carries roughly three tons of supplies.
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
Science News // 1 day ago
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
May 29 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the double cicada brood event with an animated Doodle.
SpaceX launches ESA's EarthCARE satellite to observe clouds, aerosols
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches ESA's EarthCARE satellite to observe clouds, aerosols
May 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a European Space Agency Earth observation satellite into orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday to study the role of clouds and aerosols on Earth's climate.
Setting sun to align with NYC streets Wednesday during Manhattanhenge 2024
Science News // 2 days ago
Setting sun to align with NYC streets Wednesday during Manhattanhenge 2024
The world-famous New York City Skyline will be the focal point of a captivating astronomical alignment this week, an event known as Manhattanhenge.
Understanding how ions flow may help improve energy storage devices
Science News // 2 days ago
Understanding how ions flow may help improve energy storage devices
May 28 (UPI) -- Modern life relies on electricity and electrical devices, from cars and buses to phones and laptops, to the electrical systems in homes. Behind many devices is a type of energy storage device, the supercapacitor.
SpaceX's launch of 23 Starlink satellites delayed until Tuesday
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX's launch of 23 Starlink satellites delayed until Tuesday
May 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX planned launch of 23 Starlink Internet satellites from Cape Canaveral into low-Earth orbit on Monday from Florida was delayed until Tuesday.
Successful satellite launch will let NASA measure polar heat loss
Science News // 5 days ago
Successful satellite launch will let NASA measure polar heat loss
May 25 (UPI) -- NASA on Saturday successfully launched a satellite it hopes will be able to measure how much heat is lost to space from the Arctic and Antarctica.
People have observed animals self-medicate with plants for millennia
Science News // 6 days ago
People have observed animals self-medicate with plants for millennia
May 24 (UPI) -- A remarkable body of accounts from ancient to medieval times describes self-medication by many different animals. The animals used plants to treat illness, repel parasites, neutralize poisons and heal wounds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Russian Progress 88 cargo spacecraft launched to International Space Station
Russian Progress 88 cargo spacecraft launched to International Space Station
Setting sun to align with NYC streets Wednesday during Manhattanhenge 2024
Setting sun to align with NYC streets Wednesday during Manhattanhenge 2024
Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement