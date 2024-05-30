Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 30, 2024 / 11:57 PM

Slovakia, Peru sign NASA's Artemis Accords on safe space exploration

By Darryl Coote
Slovak on Thursday became the 41st signee to NASA's Artemis Accords. From left, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the United States Radovan Javorcik, Slovak Republic Minister of Education, Research, Development, and Youth Tomáš Drucker, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and United States Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. Photo courtesy of NASA/Release
1 of 2 | Slovak on Thursday became the 41st signee to NASA's Artemis Accords. From left, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the United States Radovan Javorcik, Slovak Republic Minister of Education, Research, Development, and Youth Tomáš Drucker, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and United States Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. Photo courtesy of NASA/Release

May 30 (UPI) -- Slovakia and Peru on Thursday signed NASA's Artemis Accords, making them the latest in a rapid number of countries to join the U.S.-led agreement on the safe exploration of space.

Both countries signed the accords at NASA's Washington headquarters, but in separate ceremonies with Peru the first to add its name to the accords on Thursday followed by Slovakia, making them the 41st and 42nd countries to do so.

Advertisement

Tomáš Drucker, minister of education, research, development, and youth signed the accords on behalf of Slovakia at NASA's headquarters in Washington with the space agency's administrator, Bill Nelson, among the dignitaries in attendance.

"One small signature for a man, one giant leap in space cooperation," Radovan Javorcik, Slovakia's ambassador to the United States who attended the signing ceremony, said on X while rephrasing U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong's famous quote on being the first man on the moon.

Related

"Sorry, N. Armstrong, for wreaking your quote," Javorcik added.

Advertisement

Founded by NASA four years ago, the Artemis Accords establish principles for peaceful space exploration based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. It is also in conjunction with NASA's Artemis campaign to land the first woman, the first person of color and the U.S. agency's first partner astronaut on the moon.

"Slovakia perceives the Artemis Accords as a great opportunity for this generation to positively define guidelines and principles for the responsible and sustainable exploration and use of outer space," Drucker said in a statement.

Javier González-Olaechea, foreign minister, signed the accords on behalf of Peru, saying in a statement that by doing so the South American nation "seeks not only to express a common vision with the other member countries but also to establish cooperation mechanisms with these countries, especially with the United States, to participate in activities of exploration and sustainable use of resources found in space, as well as to promote aerospace scientific development in our country."

The ceremonies were held after Lithuania became the 40th accords signee on May 15.

More countries are expected to follow.

Latest Headlines

FCC chair calls for stricter 'space junk' rules
Science News // 1 hour ago
FCC chair calls for stricter 'space junk' rules
May 30 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Communications Commission called on the agency to strengthen rules to "limit the risks posed by accidental explosions in space."
Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
Science News // 6 hours ago
Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
May 30 (UPI) -- Federal agencies will invest $2.1 million to measure carbon on the ocean's surface, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Science News // 12 hours ago
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Stuttering is a neurological condition, not a psychological one, and scientists in Finland now believe they've found the disrupted network in the brain that may cause it.
Russian Progress 88 cargo spacecraft launched to International Space Station
Science News // 14 hours ago
Russian Progress 88 cargo spacecraft launched to International Space Station
May 30 (UPI) -- A Russian Soyuz rocket launched early Thursday morning put an un-piloted spacecraft safely in orbit headed for the International Space Station. NASA said it carries roughly three tons of supplies.
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
Science News // 1 day ago
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
May 29 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the double cicada brood event with an animated Doodle.
SpaceX launches ESA's EarthCARE satellite to observe clouds, aerosols
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches ESA's EarthCARE satellite to observe clouds, aerosols
May 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a European Space Agency Earth observation satellite into orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday to study the role of clouds and aerosols on Earth's climate.
Setting sun to align with NYC streets Wednesday during Manhattanhenge 2024
Science News // 2 days ago
Setting sun to align with NYC streets Wednesday during Manhattanhenge 2024
The world-famous New York City Skyline will be the focal point of a captivating astronomical alignment this week, an event known as Manhattanhenge.
Understanding how ions flow may help improve energy storage devices
Science News // 2 days ago
Understanding how ions flow may help improve energy storage devices
May 28 (UPI) -- Modern life relies on electricity and electrical devices, from cars and buses to phones and laptops, to the electrical systems in homes. Behind many devices is a type of energy storage device, the supercapacitor.
SpaceX's launch of 23 Starlink satellites delayed until Tuesday
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX's launch of 23 Starlink satellites delayed until Tuesday
May 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX planned launch of 23 Starlink Internet satellites from Cape Canaveral into low-Earth orbit on Monday from Florida was delayed until Tuesday.
Successful satellite launch will let NASA measure polar heat loss
Science News // 5 days ago
Successful satellite launch will let NASA measure polar heat loss
May 25 (UPI) -- NASA on Saturday successfully launched a satellite it hopes will be able to measure how much heat is lost to space from the Arctic and Antarctica.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
Google celebrates the double cicada brood event with a Doodle
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Study identifies brain network linked to stuttering
Russian Progress 88 cargo spacecraft launched to International Space Station
Russian Progress 88 cargo spacecraft launched to International Space Station
Setting sun to align with NYC streets Wednesday during Manhattanhenge 2024
Setting sun to align with NYC streets Wednesday during Manhattanhenge 2024
Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
Researchers hope to learn more about carbon levels on ocean surface with $2M investment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement