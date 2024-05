Russia's Progress 88 freighter launches Thursday, carrying three tons of supplies to the International Space Station. It launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Screen capture/International Space Station/X

May 30 (UPI) -- A Russian Soyuz rocket launched early Thursday morning put an un-piloted spacecraft safely in orbit headed for the International Space Station. NASA said it carries roughly three tons of supplies. The 5:43 a.m. EDT launch was from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Following a two-day orbit the spacecraft will automatically dock to the space-facing port of the Poisk module at 7:47 a.m. EDT Saturday June 1, according to NASA.

The Progress 88 cargo craft is safely in orbit and headed to the station following launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 5:43am ET. Progress will spend two days in orbit before docking to the Poisk module at 7:47am Saturday, June 1. More... https://t.co/HjGAG6LdUs pic.twitter.com/6aqzPFEKlw— International Space Station (@Space_Station) May 30, 2024

NASA will live-stream that event on its website, You Tube, NASA Television, the NASA app and NASA+.

The spacecraft is the robotic Progress 88 freighter carrying a variety of supplies to space station astronauts, including food and propellant.

It will remain with the ISS for roughly six months. On the return to Earth it will be filled with trash and be incinerated as it passes through the atmosphere.

The ISS uses three cargo spacecraft to keep it supplied in orbit. In addition to the Progress, Northrup Grumman's Cygnus space freighter is used as well as SpaceX's Dragon.

The Dragon is the only one that's reusable. Rather than burning up in the atmosphere the Dragon parachutes into ocean splashdowns.