For the first time in over 200 years, two broods of cicadas will come up from the earth at the same time. Google is celebrating the event with an animated Doodle. Screenshot courtesy of Google Doodle

May 29 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the double cicada brood event with an animated Doodle. For the first time in over 200 years, two broods of cicadas will come up from the earth at the same time. The large bugs are unique looking -- they are two inches long with red eyes and large shiny wings. They are harmless, as they don't sting or bite, and are known to be extremely loud. Cicadas only stay above ground a little over a month and then return back into the earth. Advertisement

Brood XII is located in the Midwest and emerges from the ground every 17 years and brood XIX comes out every 13 years in Midwest and the Southeast. Google says that Illinois and other surrounding states will get to witness the two groups together.