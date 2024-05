SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites Wednesday night, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the same day the company launched a separate mission from California. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

May 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Wednesday, the same day the space company launched a group of U.S. spy satellites from California. Falcon 9 lifted off one minute behind schedule, at 10:36 p.m. EDT, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Advertisement

"Merlin engine ignition and liftoff of Falcon 9," SpaceX wrote Wednesday night in a post on X.

Merlin engine ignition and liftoff of Falcon 9 pic.twitter.com/85ejmdqd7r— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 23, 2024

Less than 10 minutes later, SpaceX announced "Falcon 9 has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship," which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9 has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/CIKxjI6RnD— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 23, 2024

It was the eighth flight for Falcon 9's first-stage booster. The booster has previously launched three other Starlink missions, ESA Euclid, CRS-30 and the Ax-2 and Ax-3 private astronaut missions to the International Space Station.

Wednesday night's Starlink liftoff was also the second launch in one day for SpaceX, which launched a group of U.S. spy satellites from California's Vanderberg Space Force Base on Wednesday morning. The NROL-146 mission carried the satellites into orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

Advertisement Falcon 9 launches the NROL-146 mission from California pic.twitter.com/pcho4O9WlL— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 22, 2024