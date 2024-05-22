Trending
Science News
May 22, 2024

SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from California

By Clyde Hughes
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday launched spy satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office from California. Photo courtesy SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday launched spy satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office from California. Photo courtesy SpaceX

May 22 (UPI) -- The National Reconnaissance Office on Wednesday launched a group of U.S. spy satellites early Wednesday morning.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the NROL-146 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 4 a.m. EDT.

The mission marked the first launch of NRO's proliferated systems featuring responsive collection and rapid data delivery, it said.

"Our nation's evolving threats and challenges require constant vigilance, innovation and agility," Chris Scolese, director of the NRO, said in a statement.

"The NROL-146 mission that launched today reflects the NRO's commitment to developing innovation, faster and more resilient technologies and provides greater capabilities to our [intelligence community, Department of Defense] and allied partners. These systems provide key information that can only be obtained from the vantage point of space."

The NRO did not go into detail about the payload or its capability, which has been typical of its past launches There was no video taken of the Falcon 9 rocket separating, which has been usual for other SpaceX flights.

"Over the next decade, we will continue to increase the number of satellites operating across multiple orbits -- complementing the NRO's cutting-edge, highly-capable satellites that are the traditional hallmark of the NRO -- by adding responsive, proliferate systems," said Troy Meink, principal deputy director of the NRO.

Genetic test may tell who will benefit most from injected weight-loss medications
Science News // 23 hours ago
Genetic test may tell who will benefit most from injected weight-loss medications
Research shows that a new test that assigns a genetic risk score to patients may be able to spot who is likely to be successful on injected weight-loss medications.
U.S. hasn't seen an EF5 tornado in 11 years, longest gap in history
Science News // 2 days ago
U.S. hasn't seen an EF5 tornado in 11 years, longest gap in history
Eleven years after a tornado devastated Moore, Okla., it remains the most recent tornado to be rated EF5, the strongest possible rating. The 11-year gap is the longest since official U.S. records began in 1950.
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
Science News // 2 days ago
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
May 19 (UPI) -- Blue Origin on Sunday completed its first successful crewed flight in nearly two years, marking a fulfilled dream for Ed Dwight, who finally reached space after being turned down by NASA 60 years ago.
NASA launches new aircraft modeling software
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA launches new aircraft modeling software
May 17 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday announced it has created a new digital modeling tool for engineers to simulate conceptual aircraft designs.
Colorful science behind Northern lights explains why green, red, purple emerge
Science News // 4 days ago
Colorful science behind Northern lights explains why green, red, purple emerge
Seeing the Aurora Borealis dance in the night sky is a bucket list item for many, and just like snowflakes, no two displays are exactly the same, including the blend of colors.
Expert explains how pasteurization protects against avian flu
Science News // 4 days ago
Expert explains how pasteurization protects against avian flu
May 17 (UPI) -- Recent reports that the H5N1 avian flu virus has been found in cow's milk have raised questions about whether the U.S. milk supply is safe to drink.
SpaceX plans to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX plans to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
May 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to send up more Starlink communication satellites Friday evening, with a liftoff target of 8:32 p.m. from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
NASA, ESA will search for 'signs of life' on Mars
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA, ESA will search for 'signs of life' on Mars
May 16 (UPI) -- NASA and the European Space Agency will search together for signs of life on Mars, the U.S. space administration announced Thursday.
Lithuania becomes 40th nation to join NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 6 days ago
Lithuania becomes 40th nation to join NASA's Artemis Accords
May 16 (UPI) -- Lithuania has become the 40th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, a pact that defines the peaceful exploration of space.
'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
Science News // 6 days ago
'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
A blazingly bright event known as a nova, a light show that happens approximately once every 80 years, is expected to be visible in the coming months.
