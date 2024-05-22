Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 22, 2024 / 12:11 PM / Updated at 12:24 PM

Boeing Starliner crewed test flight delayed indefinitely

By Doug Cunningham
Boeing's Starliner astronaut launch to the International Space Station has been delayed indefinitely. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Boeing's Starliner astronaut launch to the International Space Station has been delayed indefinitely. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Boeing's Starliner manned Crew Flight test has been indefinitely delayed after a string of issues, NASA officials said.

The launch has been scheduled for no earlier than Saturday, and no new date has been announced.

Advertisement

"The team has been in meetings for two consecutive days, assessing flight rationale, system performance and redundancy. There is still forward work in these areas, and the next possible launch opportunity is still being discussed," NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance said in a statement.

The original May 6 launch date to send a crew to the International Space Station was canceled, and subsequently the launch date was pushed back multiple times.

Related

The Starliner has experienced several different issues that delayed the launches, including a problem with a pressure valve on the Centaur upper stage oxygen tank and a small helium leak in the spacecraft service module.

Florida Tech's Don Platt, an associate professor in the College of Engineering and Science, told WESH-Ch. 2 that with people onboard, the launch team is being extra careful.

"I think that if a satellite was onboard this rocket, it might be in orbit right now. But there's no reason to make bad choices and risk anything on a test flight that has some level of risk associated with it," he said.

Advertisement

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been in quarantine through these launch delays. They returned to Houston on May 10 to spend more time with their families as the prelaunch procedures continue.

Starliner failed to reach the space station in 2019 after a software issue that put the spacecraft in the wrong orbit. Another uncrewed flight in 2022 made it after dealing with dozens of issues.

Starliner's Crew Flight Test mission to the space station is developmental, and NASA and Boeing officials have said safety is emphasized over launch schedules.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from California
Science News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX launches U.S. spy satellites from California
May 22 (UPI) -- The National Reconnaissance Office on Wednesday launched a group of U.S. spy satellites early Wednesday morning.
Genetic test may tell who will benefit most from injected weight-loss medications
Science News // 1 day ago
Genetic test may tell who will benefit most from injected weight-loss medications
Research shows that a new test that assigns a genetic risk score to patients may be able to spot who is likely to be successful on injected weight-loss medications.
U.S. hasn't seen an EF5 tornado in 11 years, longest gap in history
Science News // 2 days ago
U.S. hasn't seen an EF5 tornado in 11 years, longest gap in history
Eleven years after a tornado devastated Moore, Okla., it remains the most recent tornado to be rated EF5, the strongest possible rating. The 11-year gap is the longest since official U.S. records began in 1950.
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
Science News // 2 days ago
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
May 19 (UPI) -- Blue Origin on Sunday completed its first successful crewed flight in nearly two years, marking a fulfilled dream for Ed Dwight, who finally reached space after being turned down by NASA 60 years ago.
NASA launches new aircraft modeling software
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA launches new aircraft modeling software
May 17 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday announced it has created a new digital modeling tool for engineers to simulate conceptual aircraft designs.
Colorful science behind Northern lights explains why green, red, purple emerge
Science News // 4 days ago
Colorful science behind Northern lights explains why green, red, purple emerge
Seeing the Aurora Borealis dance in the night sky is a bucket list item for many, and just like snowflakes, no two displays are exactly the same, including the blend of colors.
Expert explains how pasteurization protects against avian flu
Science News // 5 days ago
Expert explains how pasteurization protects against avian flu
May 17 (UPI) -- Recent reports that the H5N1 avian flu virus has been found in cow's milk have raised questions about whether the U.S. milk supply is safe to drink.
SpaceX plans to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX plans to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
May 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to send up more Starlink communication satellites Friday evening, with a liftoff target of 8:32 p.m. from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
NASA, ESA will search for 'signs of life' on Mars
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA, ESA will search for 'signs of life' on Mars
May 16 (UPI) -- NASA and the European Space Agency will search together for signs of life on Mars, the U.S. space administration announced Thursday.
Lithuania becomes 40th nation to join NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 6 days ago
Lithuania becomes 40th nation to join NASA's Artemis Accords
May 16 (UPI) -- Lithuania has become the 40th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, a pact that defines the peaceful exploration of space.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. hasn't seen an EF5 tornado in 11 years, longest gap in history
U.S. hasn't seen an EF5 tornado in 11 years, longest gap in history
NASA launches new aircraft modeling software
NASA launches new aircraft modeling software
Genetic test may tell who will benefit most from injected weight-loss medications
Genetic test may tell who will benefit most from injected weight-loss medications
'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement