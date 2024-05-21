Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 21, 2024 / 11:40 AM / Updated at 11:41 AM

Genetic test may tell who will benefit most from injected weight-loss medications

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
Research shows that a new test that assigns a genetic risk score to patients may be able to spot who is likely to be successful on injected weight-loss medications. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Research shows that a new test that assigns a genetic risk score to patients may be able to spot who is likely to be successful on injected weight-loss medications. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

You've watched others shed pounds in a matter of weeks after taking one of the new blockbuster weight-loss drugs, so you decide to try one of the medications yourself, only to discover the needle on your bathroom scale barely budges.

Why? New research presented Monday at the Digestive Disease Week conference in Washington, D.C., suggests genes might be at play.

Advertisement

Some patients will lose 20% or more of their body weight, but one study found that roughly 1 in 7 people who used the GLP-1 agonist semaglutide for more than a year didn't lose at least 5% of their starting weight.

Now, research shows that a new test that assigns a genetic risk score to patients may be able to spot who is likely to be successful on injected weight-loss medications.

Related

The test, MyPhenome, was developed by researchers at the Mayo Clinic and licensed last year by a company they founded called Phenomix Sciences. It costs $350 and must be ordered by a health care provider, CNN reported.

Advertisement

"Our data support that obesity has a strong genetic and biological basis that varies within patients living with obesity," lead investigator Dr. Maria Daniela Hurtado Andrade said in a company news release. "Furthermore, our results underscore the potential of individualizing therapy to improve outcomes that will ultimately translate into improved health."

"We think that the test will be able to explain who will be able to lose weight, and we can predict with 95% accuracy who will lose more than 5% with this genetic test," said Dr. Andres Acosta, a gastroenterologist and researcher at the Mayo Clinic who helped develop the test, told CNN. He is also president of Phenomix.

Being able to predict success, or the likelihood of failure, could save time and money: These medications aren't cheap, and they aren't always covered by insurance or may come with a high copay, Acosta noted.

What does the test find?

It looks for 6,000 changes in 22 genes in the signaling pathway for the GLP-1 hormone, and it assigns each person a score that classifies them as either "hungry gut"-positive or "hungry gut"-negative.

People who are hungry gut-positive have normal responses to hormone signaling in the brain, the researchers said. Meanwhile, people who are hungry gut-negative don't respond as well to hormonal signals from the stomach that tell the brain it's time to stop eating.

Advertisement

Acosta says the test classifies those people as having a hungry brain, and they may need different types of interventions to lose weight, such as weight-loss surgery.

In the recent small study of 84 people enrolled in a weight loss registry at the Mayo Clinic, researchers ran the test on stored blood or saliva samples.

After a year, people who were hungry gut-positive lost an average of 19% of their starting weight while on semaglutide, nearly double the 10% of body weight lost by people who were hungry-gut negative.

Importantly, the new research has not been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, so the findings are considered preliminary.

"We do need to test these in a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial that we have done for other medications. That's the highest gold standard," Acosta said.

"But at this point, we can say that these outcomes were in patients who were blinded to the results as well as the investigation," he added, meaning that patients didn't know whether they were hungry gut-positive or hungry gut-negative while they were using the drug.

More information

The Obesity Medicine Association has more on weight-loss drugs.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. hasn't seen an EF5 tornado in 11 years, longest gap in history
Science News // 1 day ago
U.S. hasn't seen an EF5 tornado in 11 years, longest gap in history
Eleven years after a tornado devastated Moore, Okla., it remains the most recent tornado to be rated EF5, the strongest possible rating. The 11-year gap is the longest since official U.S. records began in 1950.
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
Science News // 1 day ago
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
May 19 (UPI) -- Blue Origin on Sunday completed its first successful crewed flight in nearly two years, marking a fulfilled dream for Ed Dwight, who finally reached space after being turned down by NASA 60 years ago.
NASA launches new aircraft modeling software
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA launches new aircraft modeling software
May 17 (UPI) -- NASA on Friday announced it has created a new digital modeling tool for engineers to simulate conceptual aircraft designs.
Colorful science behind Northern lights explains why green, red, purple emerge
Science News // 3 days ago
Colorful science behind Northern lights explains why green, red, purple emerge
Seeing the Aurora Borealis dance in the night sky is a bucket list item for many, and just like snowflakes, no two displays are exactly the same, including the blend of colors.
Expert explains how pasteurization protects against avian flu
Science News // 3 days ago
Expert explains how pasteurization protects against avian flu
May 17 (UPI) -- Recent reports that the H5N1 avian flu virus has been found in cow's milk have raised questions about whether the U.S. milk supply is safe to drink.
SpaceX plans to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX plans to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
May 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to send up more Starlink communication satellites Friday evening, with a liftoff target of 8:32 p.m. from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
NASA, ESA will search for 'signs of life' on Mars
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA, ESA will search for 'signs of life' on Mars
May 16 (UPI) -- NASA and the European Space Agency will search together for signs of life on Mars, the U.S. space administration announced Thursday.
Lithuania becomes 40th nation to join NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 5 days ago
Lithuania becomes 40th nation to join NASA's Artemis Accords
May 16 (UPI) -- Lithuania has become the 40th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, a pact that defines the peaceful exploration of space.
'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
Science News // 5 days ago
'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
A blazingly bright event known as a nova, a light show that happens approximately once every 80 years, is expected to be visible in the coming months.
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to Tuesday due to helium leak
Science News // 6 days ago
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to Tuesday due to helium leak
May 15 (UPI) -- Boeing's Starliner flight to the International Space Station was delayed again due to a helium leak.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA launches new aircraft modeling software
NASA launches new aircraft modeling software
U.S. hasn't seen an EF5 tornado in 11 years, longest gap in history
U.S. hasn't seen an EF5 tornado in 11 years, longest gap in history
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
Blue Origin launch is 'life-changing experience' for former NASA candidate
Expert explains how pasteurization protects against avian flu
Expert explains how pasteurization protects against avian flu
'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement