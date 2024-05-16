Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 16, 2024 / 12:03 AM

Lithuania becomes 40th nation to join NASA's Artemis Accords

By Darryl Coote
Aušrinė Armonaitė, Lithuania's minister of economy and innovation, (C) signs the Artemis Accords at the Radisson Blu Lietuva hotel in Vilnius, Lithuania, while U.S. Ambassador Kara McDonald looks on. Photo courtesy of Lithuanian Innovation Agency
Aušrinė Armonaitė, Lithuania's minister of economy and innovation, (C) signs the Artemis Accords at the Radisson Blu Lietuva hotel in Vilnius, Lithuania, while U.S. Ambassador Kara McDonald looks on. Photo courtesy of Lithuanian Innovation Agency

May 16 (UPI) -- Lithuania has become the 40th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, a pact that defines the peaceful exploration of space.

Aušrinė Armonaitė, Lithuania's minister of economy and innovation, signed the accords Wednesday at the Radisson Blu Lietuva hotel in the capital Vilnius, with U.S. Ambassador Kara McDonald in attendance.

Advertisement

"Welcome to the Artemis Accords family, Lithuania," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. "Our nations are strong partners -- and now we expand this partnership to the cosmos."

Founded by NASA four years ago, the Artemis Accords establish principles for peaceful space exploration based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. It is also in conjunction with NASA's Artemis campaign to land the first woman, the first person of color and the U.S. agency's first partner astronaut on the moon.

According to NASA, with 40 nations now signed to the pact, this community "will facilitate a long-term and peaceful presence of deep space exploration for the benefit of humanity."

Advertisement

Armonaitė said Lithuania's space sector has undergone rapid growth and that the signing of the Accords marks a new chapter and new course on space exploration.

It also underscores Lithuania's commitment "to a responsible, sustainable and cooperative presence in space," she said.

"We took one more step in strengthening our strategic partnership with [the United States]," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis of Lithuania added on X.

In the four years since the accords were establishment, a steady stream of nations have joined the pact, with Slovenia becoming the 39th signee last month.

Other nations are expected to continue to join the agreement, as the State Department and NASA lead outreach campaigns and implementation.

"The U.S.-Lithuania relationship has never been stronger," the State Department said in a statment.

"From collaboration in security and defense to partnerships in trade and investment, the relationship between our two countries continues to flourish across a wide range of areas. We extend that partnership into outer space, through the Artemis Accords."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
Science News // 11 hours ago
'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
A blazingly bright event known as a nova, a light show that happens approximately once every 80 years, is expected to be visible in the coming months.
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to Tuesday due to helium leak
Science News // 14 hours ago
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to Tuesday due to helium leak
May 15 (UPI) -- Boeing's Starliner flight to the International Space Station was delayed again due to a helium leak.
Avian flu virus detected in New York City wild birds
Science News // 14 hours ago
Avian flu virus detected in New York City wild birds
The H5N1 avian flu virus has been discovered in a small number of wild birds in New York City.
Summer of 2023 was hottest in two millennia
Science News // 1 day ago
Summer of 2023 was hottest in two millennia
High temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere last summer were scorching and frequent enough to make it the hottest summer in two millennia, new research shows.
NASA names David Salvagnini as chief artificial intelligence officer
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA names David Salvagnini as chief artificial intelligence officer
May 13 (UPI) -- David Salvagnini, NASA's chief data officer, will take on the expanded role of chief artificial intelligence officer, the agency announced Monday.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
May 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday night, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit to just over 6,000.
Solar storm produces dazzling light show, some power grid issues
Science News // 4 days ago
Solar storm produces dazzling light show, some power grid issues
May 11 (UPI) -- A solar storm is producing dazzling nighttime light shows in locales where northern and southern lights seldom are visible with some power grid and communications complications.
NOAA warns of severe geomagnetic storm that could disrupt major systems
Science News // 5 days ago
NOAA warns of severe geomagnetic storm that could disrupt major systems
May 10 (UPI) -- NOOA's Space Weather Prediction Center is warning of a severe geomagnetic storm Friday with wide-ranging impacts that could potentially disrupt communications, the power grid, navigation, radio and satellites.
Scientists hope new data will shed light on how black holes consume matter
Science News // 6 days ago
Scientists hope new data will shed light on how black holes consume matter
May 9 (UPI) -- Researchers are hoping that new images from NASA can help explain the voracious appetites of black holes and give scientists new information about some of the massive and largely unexplained regions of gravity.
Aurora to illuminate night sky over northern U.S.
Science News // 6 days ago
Aurora to illuminate night sky over northern U.S.
The weekend will kick off with a rare celestial show as the northern lights illuminate the night sky over the northern United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
'Once-in-a-lifetime' exploding star expected to be visible before October
Avian flu virus detected in New York City wild birds
Avian flu virus detected in New York City wild birds
Summer of 2023 was hottest in two millennia
Summer of 2023 was hottest in two millennia
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to Tuesday due to helium leak
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to Tuesday due to helium leak
Aurora to illuminate night sky over northern U.S.
Aurora to illuminate night sky over northern U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement