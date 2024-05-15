Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 15, 2024 / 10:27 AM

Avian flu virus detected in New York City wild birds

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Avian flu virus was detected in fecal samples in six New York City birds representing four different species, according to a report published Wednesday in the Journal of Virology. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Avian flu virus was detected in fecal samples in six New York City birds representing four different species, according to a report published Wednesday in the Journal of Virology. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

The H5N1 avian flu virus has been discovered in a small number of wild birds in New York City.

The highly infectious and severe virus was detected in fecal samples in six New York City birds representing four different species, according to a report published Wednesday in the Journal of Virology.

Advertisement

Bird flu is now widespread in wild birds around the globe, and it has been causing outbreaks in U.S. poultry and dairy cows, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It is important to mention that, because we found H5N1 in city birds, this does not signal the start of a human influenza pandemic," said researcher Christine Marizzi, principal investigator of the New York City Virus Hunters Program. "We know that H5N1 has been around in New York City for about two years and there have been no human cases reported."

Related

Only one human case of H5N1 bird flu occurred recently in the United States, involving a dairy worker in Texas, the CDC says.

However, researchers are worried that as bird flu spreads worldwide, the risk of it jumping into humans continues to grow.

The samples in the latest study were taken by local high school students working as paid interns for a wild bird monitoring program. The group collected more than 1,900 samples between January 2022 and November 2023.

Advertisement

New York City is a popular stopover location for migrating birds, researchers noted. Genetic analysis revealed that the H5N1 viruses found in the city belonged to a two different genotypes that are a mix of Eurasian and North American bird flu viruses.

"To my knowledge, this is the first large-scale U.S. study of avian influenza in an urban area, and the first with active community involvement," Marizzi said in a journal news release.

"Birds are key to finding out which influenza and other avian viruses are circulating in the New York City area, as well as important for understanding which ones can be dangerous to both other birds and humans," Marizzi added.

To minimize the risk of the avian flu jumping into humans, Marizzi said people need to keep their distance from wild birds.

"This also includes preventing your pets from getting in close contact with wildlife," she added.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about avian flu.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Boeing Starliner launch delayed to Tuesday due to helium leak
Science News // 16 minutes ago
Boeing Starliner launch delayed to Tuesday due to helium leak
May 15 (UPI) -- Boeing's Starliner flight to the International Space Station was delayed again due to a helium leak.
Summer of 2023 was hottest in two millennia
Science News // 21 hours ago
Summer of 2023 was hottest in two millennia
High temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere last summer were scorching and frequent enough to make it the hottest summer in two millennia, new research shows.
NASA names David Salvagnini as chief artificial intelligence officer
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA names David Salvagnini as chief artificial intelligence officer
May 13 (UPI) -- David Salvagnini, NASA's chief data officer, will take on the expanded role of chief artificial intelligence officer, the agency announced Monday.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
May 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday night, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit to just over 6,000.
Solar storm produces dazzling light show, some power grid issues
Science News // 3 days ago
Solar storm produces dazzling light show, some power grid issues
May 11 (UPI) -- A solar storm is producing dazzling nighttime light shows in locales where northern and southern lights seldom are visible with some power grid and communications complications.
NOAA warns of severe geomagnetic storm that could disrupt major systems
Science News // 5 days ago
NOAA warns of severe geomagnetic storm that could disrupt major systems
May 10 (UPI) -- NOOA's Space Weather Prediction Center is warning of a severe geomagnetic storm Friday with wide-ranging impacts that could potentially disrupt communications, the power grid, navigation, radio and satellites.
Scientists hope new data will shed light on how black holes consume matter
Science News // 5 days ago
Scientists hope new data will shed light on how black holes consume matter
May 9 (UPI) -- Researchers are hoping that new images from NASA can help explain the voracious appetites of black holes and give scientists new information about some of the massive and largely unexplained regions of gravity.
Aurora to illuminate night sky over northern U.S.
Science News // 5 days ago
Aurora to illuminate night sky over northern U.S.
The weekend will kick off with a rare celestial show as the northern lights illuminate the night sky over the northern United States.
Boeing's Starliner flight delayed again for oxygen tank valve replacement
Science News // 1 week ago
Boeing's Starliner flight delayed again for oxygen tank valve replacement
May 8 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday that Boeing's Starliner crew flight test has been pushed back another week as United Launch Alliance plans to replace a part of the spacecraft.
SpaceX Starlink flight lifts off in Florida; 2nd launch of day planned for California later
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX Starlink flight lifts off in Florida; 2nd launch of day planned for California later
May 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Wednesday launched 23 Starlink satellites from Florida p.m. EDT. A second launch from California of 20 satellites remained set for 10:48 p.m.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Summer of 2023 was hottest in two millennia
Summer of 2023 was hottest in two millennia
Aurora to illuminate night sky over northern U.S.
Aurora to illuminate night sky over northern U.S.
NASA names David Salvagnini as chief artificial intelligence officer
NASA names David Salvagnini as chief artificial intelligence officer
Solar storm produces dazzling light show, some power grid issues
Solar storm produces dazzling light show, some power grid issues
Scientists hope new data will shed light on how black holes consume matter
Scientists hope new data will shed light on how black holes consume matter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement