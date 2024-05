David Salvagnini will oversee the strategic vision and planning for AI usage across NASA, while working with other government agencies, academic institutions and private industry to adapt to the latest technology. Photo courtesy of NASA

May 13 (UPI) -- David Salvagnini, NASA's chief data officer, will take on the expanded role of chief artificial intelligence officer, the agency announced Monday. "Artificial intelligence has been safely used at NASA for decades, and as this technology expands, it can accelerate the pace of discovery," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a news release. Advertisement

"It's important that we remain at the forefront of advancement and responsible use. In this new role, David will lead NASA's efforts to guide our agency's responsible use of AI in the cosmos and on Earth to benefit all humanity."

NASA uses AI to support missions and research projects, including analyzing data and developing systems to support spacecraft and aircraft autonomously.

The position of chief artificial intelligence officer was established with President Joe Biden's executive order signed in October to strengthen oversight of AI. Since then, the administration has announced steps taken toward that goal.

Salvagnini will oversee the strategic vision and planning for AI usage across NASA, while working with other government agencies, academic institutions and private industry to adapt to the latest technology.

Salvagnini has more than 20 years of experience in technology and intelligence. He was the director of the architecture and integration group and chief architect for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence before joining NASA in 2023.