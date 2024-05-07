Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 7, 2024 / 10:12 AM

Research pinpoints 'neural compass' of brain activity used to orient people

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Researchers say they've identified a human "neural compass" -- a pattern of brain activity that helps prevent humans from becoming lost.

For the first time, the internal compass humans use to orient themselves and navigate through the environment has been pinpointed in the human brain, researchers reported Monday in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

Advertisement

This discovery could increase understanding of diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, in which a person's navigation and orientation are frequently impaired.

"Keeping track of the direction you are heading in is pretty important. Even small errors in estimating where you are and which direction you are heading in can be disastrous," said lead researcher Benjamin Griffiths, a psychology fellow at the University of Birmingham in the U.K.

Related

"We know that animals such as birds, rats and bats have neural circuitry that keeps them on track, but we know surprisingly little about how the human brain manages this out and about in the real world," Griffiths added in a news release.

Tracking neural activity in humans usually requires participants to remain as still as possible, but for this study researchers employed mobile EEG devices and motion capture to analyze the brain waves of people on the move.

Advertisement

A group of 52 participants moved their heads -- or sometimes just their eyes -- to orient themselves based on cues from different computer monitors, while a scalp EEG device monitored their brain activity.

Researchers also performed the study with another 10 participants who'd had electrodes implanted in their brains for monitoring cerebral health problems like epilepsy.

The activity revealed a finely tuned directional signal in the brain that could be detected just before a person actually turned their head towards a new bearing, researchers said.

"Isolating these signals enables us to really focus on how the brain processes navigational information and how these signals work alongside other cues such as visual landmarks," Griffiths said.

"Our approach has opened up new avenues for exploring these features, with implications for research into neurodegenerative diseases and even for improving navigational technologies in robotics and AI," he added.

Future research will take these findings a step further, to figure out how the brain navigates through time and whether this brain activity is related to memory, Griffiths said.

More information

The Alzheimer's Association has more about wandering.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Science News // 13 hours ago
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
May 6 (UPI) -- The first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner capsule was scrubbed Monday night, with two astronauts on board and just hours before launch, over concerns about an oxygen relief valve.
SpaceX successfully launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX successfully launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
May 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 new Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Monday afternoon.
Boeing Starliner spacecraft ready for 10-day shakedown mission
Science News // 1 day ago
Boeing Starliner spacecraft ready for 10-day shakedown mission
May 6 (UPI) -- After four years of delays, the Boeing Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to undertake a 10-day shakedown mission as soon as Monday.
Air Force secretary gets taste of future of aviation combat in AI-piloted craft
Science News // 2 days ago
Air Force secretary gets taste of future of aviation combat in AI-piloted craft
May 4 (UPI) -- An AI-piloted experimental fighter gave Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall a glimpse of the future during a relatively low-speed demonstration flight this week.
Research: Rising temperatures threatening bumblebee populations
Science News // 3 days ago
Research: Rising temperatures threatening bumblebee populations
May 3 (UPI) -- New research from the University of Guelph said on Friday that temperatures are becoming too hot for bumblebees, threatening their role as plant pollinators and the food supply for humans and other animals.
Orangutan treats facial wound with medicinal plant
Science News // 3 days ago
Orangutan treats facial wound with medicinal plant
Primates are capable of tending to wounds using medicinal plants, a new case report says.
China launches probe set to probe dark side of moon
Science News // 4 days ago
China launches probe set to probe dark side of moon
May 3 (UPI) -- China hopes to return samples from the far side of the moon in a mission that started Friday with the unmanned rocket launch from the Wenchang Space Launch Center.
SpaceX successfully launches Maxar Intelligence next-gen satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches Maxar Intelligence next-gen satellites
May 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched the Maxar 1 mission carrying two next-gen WorldView Legion satellites Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
NASA chooses 9 companies for Mars Exploration Program concept studies
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA chooses 9 companies for Mars Exploration Program concept studies
May 1 (UPI) -- Officials with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration will pay nine companies between $200,000 and $300,000 each to conduct a dozen tests to support future missions to Mars.
NASA prepping for mid-May Arctic Circle balloon flights
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA prepping for mid-May Arctic Circle balloon flights
April 30 (UPI) -- NASA is planning to launch its long-duration balloon campaign from Sweden to gather scientific data to assist with several projects starting in mid-May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX successfully launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
SpaceX successfully launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Boeing Starliner spacecraft ready for 10-day shakedown mission
Boeing Starliner spacecraft ready for 10-day shakedown mission
Air Force secretary gets taste of future of aviation combat in AI-piloted craft
Air Force secretary gets taste of future of aviation combat in AI-piloted craft
Research: Rising temperatures threatening bumblebee populations
Research: Rising temperatures threatening bumblebee populations
Orangutan treats facial wound with medicinal plant
Orangutan treats facial wound with medicinal plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement