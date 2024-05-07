Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 7, 2024 / 1:03 PM

Boeing Starliner to make another attempt at crewed flight test Friday

By Chris Benson
A ULA Atlas V rocket is being prepared to launch the Boeing Starliner spacecraft from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday. Starliner was set to fly its first crew, NASA Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, on a 10 day mission to the International Space Station when it was scrubbed Monday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 4 | A ULA Atlas V rocket is being prepared to launch the Boeing Starliner spacecraft from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday. Starliner was set to fly its first crew, NASA Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, on a 10 day mission to the International Space Station when it was scrubbed Monday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Starliner, the spacecraft Boeing designed to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station, is set to possibly take off Friday after a mechanical issue scrubbed Monday's attempt to take off.

A launch is set to possibly take place on Friday at 9 p.m. EDT barring any unforeseen issues.

Advertisement

Boeing's long-delayed first crewed Starliner mission was scheduled to launch Monday night at 10:34 p.m. EDT from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for a 10-day test flight to certify the spacecraft for future manned space missions.

It was called off two hours before launch, over concerns about an oxygen relief valve. The launch was canceled "over an abundance of caution."

Related

"That procedure takes several days," United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno said about the likelihood of replacing the oxygen valve if needed, adding how "it's unlikely we would be prepared to make another attempt before Sunday."

Astronauts Suni Williams, 58, and Butch Wilmore, 61, were strapped into the Starliner capsule and ready for their journey to the ISS when the launch was called off.

In early April, NASA had delayed the Starliner launch to "no sooner than May 6" in order to better optimize the space station's "schedule of activities planned toward the end of April, including a cargo spacecraft undocking and a crew spacecraft port relocation required for Starliner docking."

Advertisement

Safety concerns had forced Boeing to delay Starliner's June 2023 spacecraft mission.

The Starliner's first manned mission originally was planned to occur four years earlier, but a 2019 test mission had failed to reach the International Space Station.

A 2022 test flight accomplished that feat, but neither of those test flights carried a flight crew. But Monday's failed launch was to be the first to have humans on board.

Latest Headlines

Research pinpoints 'neural compass' of brain activity used to orient people
Science News // 6 hours ago
Research pinpoints 'neural compass' of brain activity used to orient people
Researchers say they've identified a human "neural compass" -- a pattern of brain activity that helps prevent humans from becoming lost.
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Science News // 18 hours ago
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
May 6 (UPI) -- The first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner capsule was scrubbed Monday night, with two astronauts on board and just hours before launch, over concerns about an oxygen relief valve.
SpaceX successfully launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX successfully launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
May 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 new Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Monday afternoon.
Boeing Starliner spacecraft ready for 10-day shakedown mission
Science News // 1 day ago
Boeing Starliner spacecraft ready for 10-day shakedown mission
May 6 (UPI) -- After four years of delays, the Boeing Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to undertake a 10-day shakedown mission as soon as Monday.
Air Force secretary gets taste of future of aviation combat in AI-piloted craft
Science News // 2 days ago
Air Force secretary gets taste of future of aviation combat in AI-piloted craft
May 4 (UPI) -- An AI-piloted experimental fighter gave Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall a glimpse of the future during a relatively low-speed demonstration flight this week.
Research: Rising temperatures threatening bumblebee populations
Science News // 4 days ago
Research: Rising temperatures threatening bumblebee populations
May 3 (UPI) -- New research from the University of Guelph said on Friday that temperatures are becoming too hot for bumblebees, threatening their role as plant pollinators and the food supply for humans and other animals.
Orangutan treats facial wound with medicinal plant
Science News // 4 days ago
Orangutan treats facial wound with medicinal plant
Primates are capable of tending to wounds using medicinal plants, a new case report says.
China launches probe set to probe dark side of moon
Science News // 4 days ago
China launches probe set to probe dark side of moon
May 3 (UPI) -- China hopes to return samples from the far side of the moon in a mission that started Friday with the unmanned rocket launch from the Wenchang Space Launch Center.
SpaceX successfully launches Maxar Intelligence next-gen satellites
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches Maxar Intelligence next-gen satellites
May 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched the Maxar 1 mission carrying two next-gen WorldView Legion satellites Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
NASA chooses 9 companies for Mars Exploration Program concept studies
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA chooses 9 companies for Mars Exploration Program concept studies
May 1 (UPI) -- Officials with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration will pay nine companies between $200,000 and $300,000 each to conduct a dozen tests to support future missions to Mars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX successfully launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
SpaceX successfully launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Boeing Starliner spacecraft ready for 10-day shakedown mission
Boeing Starliner spacecraft ready for 10-day shakedown mission
Research: Rising temperatures threatening bumblebee populations
Research: Rising temperatures threatening bumblebee populations
Air Force secretary gets taste of future of aviation combat in AI-piloted craft
Air Force secretary gets taste of future of aviation combat in AI-piloted craft
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement