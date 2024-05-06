Trending
May 6, 2024 / 11:54 AM / Updated at 6:06 PM

SpaceX successfully launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida

By Clyde Hughes & Chris Benson
SpaceX is set to launch 23 Starlink satellites into space from Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday afternoon, similar to the April 17 launch pictured here. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
SpaceX is set to launch 23 Starlink satellites into space from Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday afternoon, similar to the April 17 launch pictured here. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday afternoon successfully launched 23 new Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The mission lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The space company had set liftoff for 2:14 p.m. EDT. after it had originally been scheduled for 12:36 p.m., but no reason was publicly stated for the delay.

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast Wednesday morning had predicted a 90% chance for a "go for launch." Brevard County Emergency Management officials also activated its launch operations support team ahead of liftoff.

Over 65,000 people had tuned in at one point to watch the livestream as the craft reached a "supersonic" speed at more than 1,000 KMH, or about 621 mph.

It was the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.

A "separation confirmed" was given at 2:17 p.m. EDT. The craft reached a nominal trajectory by 2:21 p.m., and a stage one landing waz confirmed on a landing ship east of the Bahamas at 2:22 p.m.

Reusing first-stage boosters and their safe return to Earth has driven down the cost of space travel for SpaceX. The first stage originally flew in December 2021 in support of a cargo delivery mission to the International Space Station.

Boeing Starliner spacecraft ready for 10-day shakedown mission
Science News // 13 hours ago
Boeing Starliner spacecraft ready for 10-day shakedown mission
May 6 (UPI) -- After four years of delays, the Boeing Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to undertake a 10-day shakedown mission as soon as Monday.
Air Force secretary gets taste of future of aviation combat in AI-piloted craft
Science News // 2 days ago
Air Force secretary gets taste of future of aviation combat in AI-piloted craft
May 4 (UPI) -- An AI-piloted experimental fighter gave Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall a glimpse of the future during a relatively low-speed demonstration flight this week.
Research: Rising temperatures threatening bumblebee populations
Science News // 3 days ago
Research: Rising temperatures threatening bumblebee populations
May 3 (UPI) -- New research from the University of Guelph said on Friday that temperatures are becoming too hot for bumblebees, threatening their role as plant pollinators and the food supply for humans and other animals.
Orangutan treats facial wound with medicinal plant
Science News // 3 days ago
Orangutan treats facial wound with medicinal plant
Primates are capable of tending to wounds using medicinal plants, a new case report says.
China launches probe set to probe dark side of moon
Science News // 3 days ago
China launches probe set to probe dark side of moon
May 3 (UPI) -- China hopes to return samples from the far side of the moon in a mission that started Friday with the unmanned rocket launch from the Wenchang Space Launch Center.
SpaceX successfully launches Maxar Intelligence next-gen satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches Maxar Intelligence next-gen satellites
May 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched the Maxar 1 mission carrying two next-gen WorldView Legion satellites Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
NASA chooses 9 companies for Mars Exploration Program concept studies
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA chooses 9 companies for Mars Exploration Program concept studies
May 1 (UPI) -- Officials with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration will pay nine companies between $200,000 and $300,000 each to conduct a dozen tests to support future missions to Mars.
NASA prepping for mid-May Arctic Circle balloon flights
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA prepping for mid-May Arctic Circle balloon flights
April 30 (UPI) -- NASA is planning to launch its long-duration balloon campaign from Sweden to gather scientific data to assist with several projects starting in mid-May.
NASA announces new Stennis Space Center director
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA announces new Stennis Space Center director
April 29 (UPI) -- NASA named John Bailey as the space agency's new director of the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi on Monday, four months after he started serving as acting director.
Decaying El Nino created prime conditions for tornado outbreaks
Science News // 1 week ago
Decaying El Nino created prime conditions for tornado outbreaks
April 29 (UPI) -- Dozens of tornadoes hit the central U.S. Friday through Sunday, tearing through suburbs and small towns and damaging hundreds of homes from Oklahoma to Nebraska and Iowa.
