May 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday afternoon successfully launched 23 new Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The mission lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Advertisement

The space company had set liftoff for 2:14 p.m. EDT. after it had originally been scheduled for 12:36 p.m., but no reason was publicly stated for the delay.

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast Wednesday morning had predicted a 90% chance for a "go for launch." Brevard County Emergency Management officials also activated its launch operations support team ahead of liftoff.

Over 65,000 people had tuned in at one point to watch the livestream as the craft reached a "supersonic" speed at more than 1,000 KMH, or about 621 mph.

It was the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.

A "separation confirmed" was given at 2:17 p.m. EDT. The craft reached a nominal trajectory by 2:21 p.m., and a stage one landing waz confirmed on a landing ship east of the Bahamas at 2:22 p.m.

Reusing first-stage boosters and their safe return to Earth has driven down the cost of space travel for SpaceX. The first stage originally flew in December 2021 in support of a cargo delivery mission to the International Space Station.

