Science News
March 18, 2024 / 10:42 PM

SpaceX successfully launches another batch of Starlink satellites

By Darryl Coote
SpaceX has launched 26 missions this year, including 16 for Starlink. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
SpaceX has launched 26 missions this year, including 16 for Starlink. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into space Monday evening, growing the ever-expanding constellation of Internet-providing orbitals.

The Falcon 9 rocket topped with a payload of 22 Starlink satellites launched at 7:28 p.m. PT from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The launch was the first-stage booster's 10th flight. It returned to Earth where it landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which was awaiting its descent in the Pacific Ocean. The booster previously launched two U.S. Space Development Agency and seven Starlink missions.

It was SpaceX's 26th operation mission and 16th Starlink mission of the year.

The launch comes days after SpaceX put 23 of the orbitals into low-Earth orbit on Friday.

The constellation of more than 5,000 satellites seeks to offer high-speed, low-latency Internet worldwide.

