Science News
March 13, 2024 / 4:08 AM

Private Japanese rocket explodes seconds after liftoff

By Darryl Coote
Space One's rocket Kairos, carrying a satellite, exploded shortly after taking off from its launch site in Kushimoto, Japan, on Wednesday. Kairos was Japan's inaugural commercial launch from a private company. Photo by Space Port Kii Area Regional Council/EPA-EFE
Space One's rocket Kairos, carrying a satellite, exploded shortly after taking off from its launch site in Kushimoto, Japan, on Wednesday. Kairos was Japan's inaugural commercial launch from a private company. Photo by Space Port Kii Area Regional Council/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- A rocket developed by Japan's startup company Space One exploded seconds after liftoff on Wednesday, bringing a dramatic end to what was to be the Kairos rocket's maiden launch.

Topped with a satellite, the 60-foot-long, solid-fuel rocket by Tokyo-based Space One launched at 11:01 a.m. local time from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, off Japan's southeastern coast.

Video of the launch shows that only seconds into its flight, the rocket exploded causing flaming debris to fall and ignite the lush mountainous area. Grey smoke billowed into the air.

Wakayama Prefecture said in a statement that the flight "was interrupted."

Wakayama Gov. Shuhei Kishimoto later said the explosion occurred five seconds after liftoff as a result of an "automatic flight interruption measure" that followed an issue having been detected.

He added that the fire has since been extinguished and no casualties were reported.

"We hope that Space One will investigate the cause and look forward to the next challenge. Launching satellites by private companies domestically is a challenging but rewarding project," he said.

UPI has asked Space One for comment.

The rocket's payload was a satellite owned by the Cabinet Satellite Information Center of Japan's intelligence agency, according to a statement. If the launch was successful, Space One would have become the first private company in Japan to put a satellite into space.

Space One was founded in 2018 to develop space launch systems for small satellites.

With its own launch site and dedicated three-stage, 23-metric-ton Kairos rocket, Space One aims to offer low cost access to space, according to its website.

Latest Headlines

Analysis: Despite political rhetoric, most Americans have faith in science
Science News // 18 hours ago
Analysis: Despite political rhetoric, most Americans have faith in science
The Trump administration's attacks on scientists didn't shake Americans' confidence in science, a new analysis shows.
SpaceX Crew-7 safely splashes down in Gulf of Mexico on return from ISS
Science News // 21 hours ago
SpaceX Crew-7 safely splashes down in Gulf of Mexico on return from ISS
March 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Crew-7 returned to Earth safely Tuesday morning, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., NASA said.
SpaceX Crew-7 members undock from International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Crew-7 members undock from International Space Station
March 11 (UPI) -- Members of SpaceX's Crew-7 have undocked from the International Space Station and are making their way back to Earth on Monday.
New technology may enable embryos with genes from 2 men
Science News // 1 day ago
New technology may enable embryos with genes from 2 men
New technology might soon allow men in same-sex relationships to have a child genetically related to both dads, researchers say.
SpaceX sends 46 Starlink satellites to orbit in consecutive launches
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX sends 46 Starlink satellites to orbit in consecutive launches
March 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Sunday launched a total of 46 Starlink satellites into orbit in back-to-back launches in Florida and California.
NASA to accept astronaut applications through April 2
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA to accept astronaut applications through April 2
March 8 (UPI) -- NASA will accept applications through April 2 for future Artemis astronauts who could go to the moon and beyond. The application period start concurred with 10 new astronaut graduates completing two years' training.
NASA's Europa Jupiter Mission will be packed with humanity's messages
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA's Europa Jupiter Mission will be packed with humanity's messages
March 8 (UPI) -- NASA said Friday the Europa Clipper Jupiter mission set to launch in October will carry profound messages from humanity as it gathers scientific data to determine if there are life-supporting conditions.
Quest for ice spurs NASA's first mobile robotic moon mission
Science News // 4 days ago
Quest for ice spurs NASA's first mobile robotic moon mission
March 8 (UPI) -- NASA officials intend to determine the moon's potential for supporting life during long-term missions with the agency's first mobile robotic lunar rover deployed with the help of commercial partners.
SpaceX tentatively sets third Starship test flight for March 14
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX tentatively sets third Starship test flight for March 14
March 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX announced Thursday that the third test flight of its Starship is tentatively set for March 14 pending regulatory approvals.
NASA tests limits of updated engines for future Artemis missions
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA tests limits of updated engines for future Artemis missions
March 6 (UPI) -- NASA completed a full-duration RS-25 engine hot fire Wednesday, as the space agency continues testing the updated engines that will launch Artemis missions to the moon and beyond.
