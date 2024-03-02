NASA, manned SpaceX Crew-8 mission set for Sunday night liftoff

March 2 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX said there is a 75-percent chance of favorable weather for a scheduled 10:53 p.m. EST liftoff of the Crew-8 mission Sunday, sending 3 American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to rendezvous with the International Space Station.
The mission was initially scheduled to lift off Saturday night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but SpaceX posted an update on X Saturday evening that it was standing down due to elevated winds at the launch site and in the flight track of the spacecraft.