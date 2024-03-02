NASA, manned SpaceX Crew-8 mission set for Sunday night liftoff

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is being prepared to launch its Cargo Dragon spacecraft with NASA's Crew-8 to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday night. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX said there is a 75-percent chance of favorable weather for a scheduled 10:53 p.m. EST liftoff of the Crew-8 mission Sunday, sending 3 American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to rendezvous with the International Space Station. The mission was initially scheduled to lift off Saturday night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but SpaceX posted an update on X Saturday evening that it was standing down due to elevated winds at the launch site and in the flight track of the spacecraft. Advertisement

NASA's Crew-8 mission to the ISS is scheduled to use SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft Endeavour atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Once aboard the ISS, the crew will perform a variety of operational and scientific tasks.

This will be the fifth mission for the Dragon capsule Endeavour, the most for any SpaceX spacecraft. The vehicle previously carried the company's first manned space flight, Demo-2, to the ISS in 2020.