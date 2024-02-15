Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 2:44 AM

SpaceX launches private lunar lander on eight-day journey to the moon

By Darryl Coote
SpaceX early Thursday launched a lunar lander on an eight-day mission to the moon. If successful, it will be the first lunar landing in more than five decades. Photo courtesy of SpaxeX/X
SpaceX early Thursday launched a lunar lander on an eight-day mission to the moon. If successful, it will be the first lunar landing in more than five decades. Photo courtesy of SpaxeX/X

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Thursday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of a private lunar lander that is being sent on an eight-day journey into space with a final destination of the moon. If successful, it will be the first U.S. moon landing in five decades.

The rocket launched at 1:05 a.m. Thursday from Launch Complex 39A of the iconic Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Advertisement

"Like an arrow from Cupid's bow, the next commercial lunar delivery wings its way to the moon," NASA said in a statement on X following liftoff.

First-stage separation was confirmed minutes into the flight, followed by the booster, which was on its 18th mission, returning to Earth where it landed on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Related

A little less than an hour later, the lunar lander, named Odysseus, successfully separated from the second stage of the launch vehicle and made first contact with ground control as it embarked upon its eight-day trip to the moon.

Houston-based Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander, which is the size of a British telephone booth, is expected to reach the moon on Feb. 22, and if successful will mark the first U.S. moon landing since the Apollo program ended more than 50 years ago.

Advertisement

The IM-1 mission is the second under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which seeks to use U.S. companies to deliver science and technology to the moon as the federal government prepares for human missions.

The first CLPS flight occurred last month, attempting to land a Peregrine lunar lander on the moon's surface, but it never made it. The lander suffered a "critical loss or propellant" following a successful launch.

NASA said in a statement that it has six instruments aboard the Nova-C lander that will conduct scientific research and demonstrate technologies to better understand the lunar surface and improve landing precision for missions to the lunar south polar region.

"The payloads will collect data on how the plume of engine gasses interacts with the moon's surface and kicks up lunar dust, investigate radio astronomy and space weather interactions with the lunar surface, test precision landing technologies and measure the quantity of liquid propellant in Nova-C propellant tanks in the zero gravity of space," NASA explained.

It was SpaceX's 14th launch so far this year.

Latest Headlines

U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
Science News // 7 hours ago
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. military partnered with SpaceX to launch a half dozen missile-defense satellites into orbit Wednesday in an effort to protect the United States against hypersonic missile attacks.
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
Science News // 10 hours ago
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NASA scientists could be closer to understanding extreme radio events in space, after two of the space agency's X-ray telescopes captured a dead star releasing a fast burst of radio waves.
Apes engage in playful teasing, study shows
Science News // 15 hours ago
Apes engage in playful teasing, study shows
Being a class clown is something that humans likely inherited from their ape ancestors millions of years before the first banana-peel prank, a new study claims.
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- NASA engineers are working to close one of two dust covers, stuck open on a camera aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, to help scientists resume collecting crucial data on the Red Planet.
Second Japanese H3 launch test scrubbed over weather concerns
Science News // 1 day ago
Second Japanese H3 launch test scrubbed over weather concerns
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has postponed the second test launch of its H3 Launch Vehicle due to weather conditions.
In search for life elsewhere in universe, researchers create new way to look for signals
Science News // 2 days ago
In search for life elsewhere in universe, researchers create new way to look for signals
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Researchers from Berkeley's SETI Research Center and the University of Washington said they have found "an exciting development" in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence in the way they search for signs of life.
Report: 20% of U.N.-protected migratory species facing extinction
Science News // 2 days ago
Report: 20% of U.N.-protected migratory species facing extinction
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Nearly half of the more than 1,100 migratory species that signatories to a United Nations treaty are pledged to protect are in decline and one in five may become extinct, the U.N. Environment Program said Monday.
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit from West Coast
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX sends 22 Starlink satellites into orbit from West Coast
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites into orbit Friday evening.
Axiom 3 astronauts safely splash down off Florida coast
Science News // 5 days ago
Axiom 3 astronauts safely splash down off Florida coast
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The four-astronaut Axiom 3 crew safely splashed down off the East Coast of Florida Friday morning, completing a journey back from the International Space Station for the private mission.
Floridians feel magnitude 4 earthquake with epicenter off state's east coast
Science News // 6 days ago
Floridians feel magnitude 4 earthquake with epicenter off state's east coast
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A magnitude 4 earthquake was detected in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida Thursday in an area that rarely experiences significant seismic activity, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
U.S. missile-defense satellites headed for low-Earth orbit
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
NASA engineers trying to fix stuck dust cover on Perseverance Mars rover camera
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
NASA telescopes capture extreme radio events in space
Apes engage in playful teasing, study shows
Apes engage in playful teasing, study shows
In search for life elsewhere in universe, researchers create new way to look for signals
In search for life elsewhere in universe, researchers create new way to look for signals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement