Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 20, 2024 / 2:55 PM

NASA loses contact with Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during test flight

By Ehren Wynder
An illustration depicts the Mars helicopter Ingenuity on Mars. NASA lost contact with the chopper this week during its 72nd flight on the red planet. Image courtesy of NASA
An illustration depicts the Mars helicopter Ingenuity on Mars. NASA lost contact with the chopper this week during its 72nd flight on the red planet. Image courtesy of NASA

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- NASA says it lost contact with its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during test flight this week and now is uncertain of its condition.

Ingenuity successfully executed its 72nd flight on the surface of the red planet, according to a statement from NASA issued on Friday. The flight was meant only to check the helicopter's systems after it made an unexpected landing during the previous flight.

Advertisement

"Data Ingenuity sent to the Perseverance rover (which acts as a relay between the helicopter and Earth) during the flight indicates it successfully climbed to its assigned maximum altitude of 40 feet," the agency said.

On the descent, however, Ingenuity and Perseverance lost communication with each other, leaving the Ingenuity team in the dark as to the helicopter's condition. NASA officials said the team is analyzing available data to try to reestablish contact with the chopper.

Related

Ingenuity and Perseverance touched down on Mars in February 2021. The two are working in tandem, with Perseverance hunting for evidence of past life on the red planet and Ingenuity acting as a scout for the rover.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab said in a post on X that Perseverance is currently out of the line-of-sight with the incommunicado chopper, but the team could drive the rover closer for a visual inspection.

Advertisement

Despite this recent setback, Ingenuity seemed to be cut out for life on Mars. Originally expected to perform just five flights on the planet's harsh surface, the four-pound chopper has completed more than 70.

NASA also lost contact with the helicopter last summer, so the agency could possibly re-establish communications again.

Latest Headlines

Solar panels on Japan's SLIM lunar lander fail to create electricity as needed
Science News // 1 day ago
Solar panels on Japan's SLIM lunar lander fail to create electricity as needed
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Solar panels on the Japan space agency spacecraft that successfully landed on the moon Friday were not generating electricity as planned as of Friday afternoon.
Ukraine war increases greenhouse gas emissions, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Ukraine war increases greenhouse gas emissions, study says
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A new study released Friday suggests Russia's war on Ukraine during a one-and-a-half year period exceeded the annual greenhouse gas emissions of European nations like Austria, Portugal and Hungary.
Failed lunar spacecraft appears to have burned up in re-entry, company says
Science News // 2 days ago
Failed lunar spacecraft appears to have burned up in re-entry, company says
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The lunar lander built by a private American firm is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean Thursday, the final step in its failed mission to land on the moon's surface.
All-European crew lifts off on rescheduled Axiom 3 mission to space station
Science News // 2 days ago
All-European crew lifts off on rescheduled Axiom 3 mission to space station
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Axiom Space on Thursday embarked on a manned mission to the International Space Station.
SpaceX delays Axiom-3 launch of all-European private crew to ISS
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX delays Axiom-3 launch of all-European private crew to ISS
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The SpaceX launch of the private Axiom-3 mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed until Thursday, the company said on social media just before noon on Wednesday.
SpaceX completes second launch Sunday, sends more satellites into orbit
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX completes second launch Sunday, sends more satellites into orbit
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from California Sunday on an unmanned mission to deliver 22 more Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit.
Many cities across the United States could become ghost towns by 2100
Science News // 5 days ago
Many cities across the United States could become ghost towns by 2100
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Many cities across the United States could become ghost towns by 2100, according to new research published Thursday.
NASA, NOAA studies confirm record-high global temperatures in 2023
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA, NOAA studies confirm record-high global temperatures in 2023
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The world's average temperature on land and the oceans' surface set a global record in 2023, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have confirmed.
Scientists discover dopamine at the heart of desire
Science News // 1 week ago
Scientists discover dopamine at the heart of desire
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder found being with a romantic partner floods the brain with dopamine in ways that socializing with normal acquaintances doesn't.
Japan successfully launches spy satellite
Science News // 1 week ago
Japan successfully launches spy satellite
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Japan on Friday successfully launched a rocket with a payload of an intelligence-gathering satellite to improve its abilities to monitor North Korea and natural disasters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Solar panels on Japan's SLIM lunar lander fail to create electricity as needed
Solar panels on Japan's SLIM lunar lander fail to create electricity as needed
Many cities across the United States could become ghost towns by 2100
Many cities across the United States could become ghost towns by 2100
Failed lunar spacecraft appears to have burned up in re-entry, company says
Failed lunar spacecraft appears to have burned up in re-entry, company says
Ukraine war increases greenhouse gas emissions, study says
Ukraine war increases greenhouse gas emissions, study says
All-European crew lifts off on rescheduled Axiom 3 mission to space station
All-European crew lifts off on rescheduled Axiom 3 mission to space station
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement