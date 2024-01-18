Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 11:55 AM

Lunar spacecraft to land in Pacific Ocean Thursday after failed mission

By Simon Druker
The Peregrine lunar lander built by a private American firm is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean Thursday afternoon, the final step in its failed mission to land on the moon’s surface. Image courtesy of Astrobotic
1 of 4 | The Peregrine lunar lander built by a private American firm is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean Thursday afternoon, the final step in its failed mission to land on the moon’s surface. Image courtesy of Astrobotic

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The lunar lander built by a private American firm is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean Thursday afternoon, the final step in its now-failed mission to land on the moon's surface.

Operators will direct the Peregrine spacecraft into a controlled re-entry, which is expected to occur at 4 p.m. EST and culminate with the vehicle's landing in a remote area of the South Pacific, Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic said in its latest update.

Advertisement

"The team has been continuously monitoring our re-entry analysis with NASA, which indicates a re-entry path over the indicated area below, with no anticipated hazards. A safe re-entry is our top priority, so the team developed a two-step maneuver to move the spacecraft and change its projected trajectory," the company said in the update.

Earlier this month, the company announced the mission would not end with a successful lunar landing. Less than two days after the launch, it blamed a "critical loss of propellant" for the failure.

Related

A United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Jan. 8 carrying the spacecraft into orbit.

Advertisement

Had it been successful, the Peregrine would have become the first U.S. spacecraft in more than 50 years to successfully land on the moon's surface.

Operators conducted a main engine burn, including several short test burns, and adjusted the spacecraft's attitude to facilitate re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

"The procedures the team executed were to minimize the risk of debris reaching land," the company said in its latest statement.

"Astrobotic continues to work closely with NASA and other relevant government authorities to keep everyone informed and to solicit feedback as appropriate."

Astrobotic has a news conference scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday to debrief the Peregrine's recovery.

The spacecraft is carrying 20 payloads for both public and private customers. NASA has five scientific experiments aboard, while Houston-based Celestis and Elysium Space based in San Francisco were both sending human remains as part of their space burial businesses.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX delays Axiom-3 launch of all-European private crew to ISS
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX delays Axiom-3 launch of all-European private crew to ISS
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The SpaceX launch of the private Axiom-3 mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed until Thursday, the company said on social media just before noon on Wednesday.
SpaceX completes second launch Sunday, sends more satellites into orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX completes second launch Sunday, sends more satellites into orbit
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from California Sunday on an unmanned mission to deliver 22 more Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit.
Many cities across the United States could become ghost towns by 2100
Science News // 3 days ago
Many cities across the United States could become ghost towns by 2100
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Many cities across the United States could become ghost towns by 2100, according to new research published Thursday.
NASA, NOAA studies confirm record-high global temperatures in 2023
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA, NOAA studies confirm record-high global temperatures in 2023
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The world's average temperature on land and the oceans' surface set a global record in 2023, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have confirmed.
Scientists discover dopamine at the heart of desire
Science News // 5 days ago
Scientists discover dopamine at the heart of desire
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder found being with a romantic partner floods the brain with dopamine in ways that socializing with normal acquaintances doesn't.
Japan successfully launches spy satellite
Science News // 6 days ago
Japan successfully launches spy satellite
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Japan on Friday successfully launched a rocket with a payload of an intelligence-gathering satellite to improve its abilities to monitor North Korea and natural disasters.
NASA's Fermi telescope discovers unknown gamma-ray pattern beyond our galaxy
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA's Fermi telescope discovers unknown gamma-ray pattern beyond our galaxy
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Astronomers studying gamma rays said they have found an unexplained activity just outside of our galaxy.
DNA from ancient humans gives clues to common diseases
Science News // 6 days ago
DNA from ancient humans gives clues to common diseases
DNA locked in the bones and teeth of more than 5,000 humans who lived in Asia and Europe up to 34,000 years ago are providing vital clues to a myriad of present-day medical conditions.
NASA satellite aims to put climate research in new orbit
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA satellite aims to put climate research in new orbit
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing to launch a three-year mission next month to study Earth's atmosphere and oceans - from space - to gather data to help fight air pollution and climate change.
Oceans absorbed record levels of heat in 2023, study finds
Science News // 1 week ago
Oceans absorbed record levels of heat in 2023, study finds
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Earth's oceans absorbed unprecedented levels of heat responsible for global warming in 2023, fueling a year of adverse climate around the world, a Chinese-led multinational scientific team reported Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX delays Axiom-3 launch of all-European private crew to ISS
SpaceX delays Axiom-3 launch of all-European private crew to ISS
Many cities across the United States could become ghost towns by 2100
Many cities across the United States could become ghost towns by 2100
SpaceX completes second launch Sunday, sends more satellites into orbit
SpaceX completes second launch Sunday, sends more satellites into orbit
NASA's Fermi telescope discovers unknown gamma-ray pattern beyond our galaxy
NASA's Fermi telescope discovers unknown gamma-ray pattern beyond our galaxy
DNA from ancient humans gives clues to common diseases
DNA from ancient humans gives clues to common diseases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement