Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 11, 2024 / 12:56 PM

NASA satellite aims to put climate research in new orbit

By Mike Heuer
NASA's Plankton Aerosol Cloud Ocean Ecosystem satellite is prepared at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Fla. It is scheduled for launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in February to monitor the state of the world's oceans. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 4 | NASA's Plankton Aerosol Cloud Ocean Ecosystem satellite is prepared at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Fla. It is scheduled for launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in February to monitor the state of the world's oceans. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing to launch a three-year mission next month to study Earth's atmosphere and oceans -- from space -- to gather data to help fight air pollution and climate change.

The Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud and Ocean Ecosystem satellite, scheduled to launch as soon as Feb. 6, aims to answer many questions that could help improve the quality of life on Earth.

Advertisement

"PACE is going to teach us answers about the ocean that we haven't been able to ask the questions for yet. It's going to show us stuff that we don't even know that we don't know," Gary Davis, PACE mission systems engineer, said in a recent NASA blog on the $805 million project.

Once in orbit 420 miles up, the satellite will scan Earth every other day to record data on aerosols and clouds that show they interact, their movement and their chemical composition. It should help fill gaps in computer models and replace estimations with real data to make computer models more accurate at determining expected changes in climate.

Advertisement

The new data is expected to better enable scientists to:

  • Understand the carbon dioxide exchange between the atmosphere and the world's oceans
  • Measure key variables that affect the atmosphere, air quality and climate
  • Monitor the health of the world's oceans through the study of phytoplankton, algae and tiny aquatic plants that sustain marine life

Aerosols affect the climate by absorbing sunlight and reflecting it into space, which affects the amount of the sun's energy that reaches the Earth's surface, Otto Hasekamp, senior scientist at the Netherlands Institute for Space Research, said in a NASA blog.

"Aerosols also affect cloud formation and properties, but the details of these relationships are not fully known to scientists," Hasekamp said. "The data PACE collects will help to clarify some of these unknowns."

In the oceans, the project aims to help identify different types of phytoplankton based on their unique spectral patterns, which could help scientists understand which algal blooms cause harm.

The PACE satellite's ocean color instrument will measure the color of the ocean from shortwave infrared to ultraviolet. The OCI system is the most advanced NASA will have used and enables scientists to better determine how sunlight and particles in seawater, like chlorophyll, found in most species of phytoplankton, interact and affect the color.

Advertisement

The OCI instrument, built at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., consists of a rotating telescope, thermal radiators and solar and mirror calibration mechanisms. The OCI includes data, control and interface mechanisms, as well as a star tracker, radiators and an Earth shield.

Two other instruments -- the hyper angular research polarimeter (HAARP2) and the spectro-polarimeter (SPEXone) -- will provide researchers with greater accuracy than they could get from prior scientific instruments measuring light waves from sunlight passing through the ocean, clouds and aerosols.

"We will be making use of things that people cannot see -- the nature of light -- to understand things that we can't otherwise observe," Kirk Knobelspiesse, an atmospheric scientist and the PACE team's lead polarimeter scientist, said in a NASA blog.

A consortium of researchers in the Netherlands and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County built the polarimeters.

"PACE will give us a view of the ocean and atmosphere that we have never had before. It opens up so many possibilities that we don't even know about," Ivona Centinic, biological oceanographer at the Ocean Ecology Lab at Goddard, said in a NASA blog.

"PACE is going to give us so much more insight than we expect about the ocean and atmosphere and interactions between them."

Advertisement

The data will be sent back to Earth in real time, monitored by several observatories, led by Goddard.

The PACE satellite will be launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oceans absorbed record levels of heat in 2023, study finds
Science News // 5 hours ago
Oceans absorbed record levels of heat in 2023, study finds
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Earth's oceans absorbed unprecedented levels of heat responsible for global warming in 2023, fueling a year of adverse climate around the world, a Chinese-led multinational scientific team reported Thursday.
Report: Huge primates died out because they couldn't adapt to changing climate
Science News // 20 hours ago
Report: Huge primates died out because they couldn't adapt to changing climate
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Gigantic primates that lived in China until hundreds of thousands of years ago died off due to their inability to adapt to changing climate conditions, according to a new paper from Chinese and Australian researchers pub
NASA delays Artemis crewed launches, targets moon landing in 2026
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA delays Artemis crewed launches, targets moon landing in 2026
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- NASA announced Tuesday it will delay its Artemis launches to "work through challenges" and "ensure crew safety," as the space agency targets 2026 to return astronauts to the moon.
First U.S. lunar lander to moon in decades suffers 'critical loss of propellant'
Science News // 3 days ago
First U.S. lunar lander to moon in decades suffers 'critical loss of propellant'
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Peregrine lunar lander, the first U.S. mission in five decades with a final destination of the moon, suffered a "critical loss of propellant" due to an issue within its propulsion system, its developer Astrobotic said Monday, following a successful launch from Florida.
Navajo Nation opposes plans to send human remains to the moon
Science News // 4 days ago
Navajo Nation opposes plans to send human remains to the moon
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Navajo Nation is protesting the planned delivery of human remains to the moon as part of an unmanned lunar launch scheduled for Monday.
Peregrine mission, to launch Monday, will aid humans' return to moon
Science News // 5 days ago
Peregrine mission, to launch Monday, will aid humans' return to moon
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Peregrine mission to deliver items of scientific importance is set to launch Monday at 2:18 a.m. EST from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Researchers reveal true colors of Neptune, Uranus
Science News // 5 days ago
Researchers reveal true colors of Neptune, Uranus
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The true colors of Uranus and Neptune are different than what has been commonly portrayed, according to new research from the Royal Astronomical Society.
Largest Australian funnel web spider donated for antivenom program
Science News // 1 week ago
Largest Australian funnel web spider donated for antivenom program
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A funnel web spider named Hercules, the largest known specimen of its kind, has been donated to the Australian Reptile Park for use in its antivenom program.
SpaceX launches Swedish orbital in second mission of 2024
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches Swedish orbital in second mission of 2024
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Wednesday evening, putting a Swedish communications satellite into space.
'Explosive' Quadrantids meteor shower heading into peak
Science News // 1 week ago
'Explosive' Quadrantids meteor shower heading into peak
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The annual Quadrantids meteor shower is expected to peak early Thursday, dazzling viewers where cloud cover allows across the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Report: Huge primates died out because they couldn't adapt to changing climate
Report: Huge primates died out because they couldn't adapt to changing climate
Oceans absorbed record levels of heat in 2023, study finds
Oceans absorbed record levels of heat in 2023, study finds
First U.S. lunar lander to moon in decades suffers 'critical loss of propellant'
First U.S. lunar lander to moon in decades suffers 'critical loss of propellant'
NASA delays Artemis crewed launches, targets moon landing in 2026
NASA delays Artemis crewed launches, targets moon landing in 2026
South Korea's so-called artificial sun to burn at 100M degrees Celsius for half a minute
South Korea's so-called artificial sun to burn at 100M degrees Celsius for half a minute
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement