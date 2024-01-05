Trending
Science News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 2:33 PM

Researchers reveal true colors of Neptune, Uranus

By Patrick Hilsman
Researchers at the Royal Astronomical Society have revealed the true colors of Uranus and Neptune, which were commonly portrayed as being deep blue in previous decades. Photo Courtesy of Royal Astronomical Society
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The true colors of Uranus and Neptune are different than what has been commonly portrayed, according to new research from the Royal Astronomical Society released Friday.

The research shows that both Uranus and Neptune are closer to greenish blue as opposed to the deep blue hue usually associated with Neptune and the greener shade of Uranus based on images taken from NASA's Voyager 2 mission.

"Although the familiar Voyager 2 images of Uranus were published in a form closer to 'true' color, those of Neptune were, in fact, stretched and enhanced and therefore made artificially too blue," said lead researcher Patrick Irwin of the University of Oxford.

The discrepancy in the colors, long known to astronomers, came about because Voyager 2, the only spacecraft that flew past the two planets, captured images of them in separate colors.

The individually colored images were later put back together in composites that were also enhanced to highlight the planets' details but Irwin said "the distinction became lost over time" when it came to the original colors.

"They did something that I think everyone on Instagram will have done at some time in their life, they tweaked the colors," Prof. Catherine Heymans, Astronomer Royal for Scotland and a professor of astrophysics at the University of Edinburgh told the BBC.

To uncover the true colors, the researchers used data from space-based and ground-based telescopes, including the Hubble Space Telescope's Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph and the European Southern Observatory Very Large Telescope's Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer to observe the planets' colors in more detail.

"Applying our model to the original data, we have been able to reconstitute the most accurate representation yet of the color of both Neptune and Uranus," Irwin said.

The researchers also sought to explain why Uranus' color changes during its 84-year orbit around the sun.

They studied images of Uranus from Arizona's Lowell Observatory dating back to 1950 and found that Uranus takes on a greener color during the summer and winter solstices as its poles point toward the sun, but appears more blue during the equinoxes as the sun aligns with the equator.

Scientists had previously attributed the change to the fact that Uranus practically spins on its side during orbit, placing the north or south pile directly in line with the sun and Earth during the solstices.

The researchers developed a simulated model which led them to believe that a "hood" of methane ice particles that has been observed over the summer pole as it transitions from equinox to solstice increased the reflection of green and red wavelengths at the poles, making the planet appear more green during the solstice.

"In this way, we have demonstrated that Uranus is greener at the solstice due to the polar regions having reduced methane abundance but also an increased thickness of brightly scattered ice particles," Irwin said.

Largest Australian funnel web spider donated for antivenom program
Science News // 1 day ago
Largest Australian funnel web spider donated for antivenom program
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A funnel web spider named Hercules, the largest known specimen of its kind, has been donated to the Australian Reptile Park for use in its antivenom program.
SpaceX launches Swedish orbital in second mission of 2024
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches Swedish orbital in second mission of 2024
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Wednesday evening, putting a Swedish communications satellite into space.
'Explosive' Quadrantids meteor shower heading into peak
Science News // 1 day ago
'Explosive' Quadrantids meteor shower heading into peak
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The annual Quadrantids meteor shower is expected to peak early Thursday, dazzling viewers where cloud cover allows across the United States.
High-nutritional crops needed in Africa as population increases
Science News // 3 days ago
High-nutritional crops needed in Africa as population increases
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- According to a new University of Leeds study, farmers across sub-Saharan Africa will have to move away from maize, towards new species of food crops with higher nutritional values if it hopes to feed a growing population
India launches New Year's rocket to study black holes
Science News // 3 days ago
India launches New Year's rocket to study black holes
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- India's space agency successfully launched a rocket Monday from Sriharikota spaceport to help scientists improve their "knowledge of black holes."
Eclipses, meteor showers, more to be on display in night sky in new year
Science News // 6 days ago
Eclipses, meteor showers, more to be on display in night sky in new year
The new year brings a fresh slate of exciting astronomical events in the night sky, and one that will take place in the middle of the day that, for many, will be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.
South Korea's so-called artificial sun to burn at 100M degrees Celsius for half a minute
Science News // 6 days ago
South Korea's so-called artificial sun to burn at 100M degrees Celsius for half a minute
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's superconducting fusion device and so-called artificial sun, KSTAR, has received upgrades that will allow it to run for longer periods of time.
SpaceX successfully launches two rockets hours apart
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX successfully launches two rockets hours apart
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Just hours after the launch of a mysterious space plane earlier atop a Falcon Heavy rocket, SpaceX launched a second rocket Thursday night, deploying its latest batch of Internet satellites.
NASA's Juno spacecraft prepares for Jupiter moon Io close flyby
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA's Juno spacecraft prepares for Jupiter moon Io close flyby
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- NASA's Juno spacecraft is preparing for a close flyby of Jupiter's moon Io, which scientists hope will lend insight into the structure of the volcanically active moon.
New reptile species, Calotes wangi, discovered in China
Science News // 1 week ago
New reptile species, Calotes wangi, discovered in China
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A new iguana species discovered in China was officially described as new Wednesday. Wang's garden lizard, or Calotes wangi, was identified after reviewing field studies from 2009-2022.
