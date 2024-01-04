Trending
Largest Australian funnel web spider donated for antivenom program

By Chris Benson

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A funnel web spider named Hercules, the largest known specimen of its kind, has been donated to the Australian Reptile Park for use in its antivenom program.

The spider -- found and donated by a private individual -- was located on Australia's North South Wales Central Coast. Measuring ﻿3.11 inches, Hercules overtakes the last known largest male funnel web spider, Colossus.

Its venom can kill a human in 15 minutes.

The park, which relies on spider donations, is Australia's only facility that "milks" that particular spider venom. The venom, used to create life saving antivenom, is estimated to save 300 lives a year.

"With having a male funnel web this size in our collection, his venom output could be enormous, proving incredibly valuable for the park's venom program," Emma Teni, one of the park spider keepers, said.

The raw spider venom is shipped to a Melbourne facility and is then made into the life-saving antivenom.

There are 35 types of funnel-web spider species and they are one of the deadliest on Earth. Since the program's 1981 inception, there have not been any reported deaths by a funnel web spider bite.

