The Quadrantid meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Bootes. File image courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech

The peak this year is expected from about 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST Thursday.

NASA says the meteors are the product of the defunct Quadrans Muralis constellation and are most visible in the Northern Hemisphere. The meteor shower is noted for its "bright fireball meteors" that produce "explosions of light and color" lasting longer than most meteor streaks.

NASA recommends viewing the meteor shower from a location far away from city lights that make it difficult to see the nighttime sky. It is important to dress appropriately for winter weather and helps to use a sleeping bag to lie on the ground with feet facing the northeast while looking up at the sky.

It takes about a half-hour for human eyes to adjust to the darkness, and the meteor shower should be visible until dawn, NASA says.

Most meteors originate from comets, but the Quadrantids originate from asteroid 2003 EH1, which takes 5.52 years to orbit the sun, according to NASA. The asteroid is relatively small at 2 miles in diameter, and astronomer Peter Jenniskens is credited with discovering it is the source of the Quadrantids meteor shower.

The Quadrantids first were identified in 1825 and are visible throughout the nighttime sky when there is no cloud cover.