Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 12:16 PM

High-nutritional crops needed in Africa as population increases

By Dana Forsythe
According to a study, farmers across sub-Saharan Africa will have to move away from maize, towards new species of food crops with higher nutritional values if it hopes to feed a rapidly growing population. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
According to a study, farmers across sub-Saharan Africa will have to move away from maize, towards new species of food crops with higher nutritional values if it hopes to feed a rapidly growing population. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- According to a new University of Leeds study, farmers across sub-Saharan Africa will have to move away from maize, towards new species of food crops with higher nutritional values if it hopes to feed a rapidly growing population.

Sub-Saharan Africa is home to dozens of different countries and has an estimated population of 1.2 billion people. According to World Bank estimates grow by an additional 740 million people by 2050. 

Advertisement

The study, led by Dr. Stewart Jennings from the University of Leeds, states diversification towards fruits, vegetables and crops such as cassava, millet and sorghum would improve nutrition security in the country.

According to the most recent World Bank report, economic growth in the region has slowed in the past few years as rising conflict and violence and climate shocks are poised to exacerbate the issue. About 462 million people in the region were still living in extreme poverty in 2023.

Related

Research carried out by the integrated Future Estimator for Emissions and Diets (iFEED) in Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia reveals that by 2050, climate change extremes will increase in frequency and severity by 2050, including "droughts, intense rainfall, and days in the growing season above 35 degrees."

Advertisement

That could lead to reduced crop yields, including an average maize yield decrease of 25% by 2050.

Over the past few years, the region has seen a small influx of climate-smart agricultural programs planting seeds, maize, sorghum, groundnuts, cowpeas, vegetables.

In an interview with Eurekalert, Professor Jennie Macdiarmid, from the Rowett Institute at the University of Aberdeen and one of the authors of the paper said the study highlighted the need to place nutrition at the heart of agricultural policy.

"If policy solutions focus only on increasing production of calories and adapting to be climate smart, it is likely there will be negative consequences for health through nutritionally poor diets," she said.

Latest Headlines

India launches New Year's rocket to study black holes
Science News // 13 hours ago
India launches New Year's rocket to study black holes
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- India's space agency successfully launched a rocket Monday from Sriharikota spaceport to help scientists improve their "knowledge of black holes."
Eclipses, meteor showers, more to be on display in night sky in new year
Science News // 3 days ago
Eclipses, meteor showers, more to be on display in night sky in new year
The new year brings a fresh slate of exciting astronomical events in the night sky, and one that will take place in the middle of the day that, for many, will be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.
South Korea's so-called artificial sun to burn at 100M degrees Celsius for half a minute
Science News // 3 days ago
South Korea's so-called artificial sun to burn at 100M degrees Celsius for half a minute
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's superconducting fusion device and so-called artificial sun, KSTAR, has received upgrades that will allow it to run for longer periods of time.
SpaceX successfully launches two rockets hours apart
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches two rockets hours apart
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Just hours after the launch of a mysterious space plane earlier atop a Falcon Heavy rocket, SpaceX launched a second rocket Thursday night, deploying its latest batch of Internet satellites.
NASA's Juno spacecraft prepares for Jupiter moon Io close flyby
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA's Juno spacecraft prepares for Jupiter moon Io close flyby
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- NASA's Juno spacecraft is preparing for a close flyby of Jupiter's moon Io, which scientists hope will lend insight into the structure of the volcanically active moon.
New reptile species, Calotes wangi, discovered in China
Science News // 5 days ago
New reptile species, Calotes wangi, discovered in China
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A new iguana species discovered in China was officially described as new Wednesday. Wang's garden lizard, or Calotes wangi, was identified after reviewing field studies from 2009-2022.
SpaceX launches Starlink, Sarah-2 missions
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches Starlink, Sarah-2 missions
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched two rockets on Saturday and Sunday, one carrying Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit and another with two radar reconnaissance satellites for the German military.
Researchers: Fragrant allure of live Christmas trees can affect indoor air quality
Science News // 1 week ago
Researchers: Fragrant allure of live Christmas trees can affect indoor air quality
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air quality, which for a small percentage of people leads to watery eyes and noses, new research found.
SpaceX returns vital life science research to Earth
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX returns vital life science research to Earth
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX returned more than 30 research payloads, many of which were vital life science investigations, from the ISS National Laboratory to Earth Friday.
Researchers find reindeer sleep while chewing their cud
Science News // 1 week ago
Researchers find reindeer sleep while chewing their cud
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- How can Santa's eight tiny reindeer get all around the world in one night? New research found reindeer might be more rested in the winter months because their brains go into power saving mode while chewing the cud.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Korea's so-called artificial sun to burn at 100M degrees Celsius for half a minute
South Korea's so-called artificial sun to burn at 100M degrees Celsius for half a minute
India launches New Year's rocket to study black holes
India launches New Year's rocket to study black holes
SpaceX successfully launches two rockets hours apart
SpaceX successfully launches two rockets hours apart
Eclipses, meteor showers, more to be on display in night sky in new year
Eclipses, meteor showers, more to be on display in night sky in new year
NASA's Juno spacecraft prepares for Jupiter moon Io close flyby
NASA's Juno spacecraft prepares for Jupiter moon Io close flyby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement