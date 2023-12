1 of 2 | A new lizard species found in China, Calotes wangi, was officially described in research published Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Huang et.al Creative Commons License

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A new iguana species discovered in China received an official designation Wednesday. Wang's garden lizard, or Calotes wangi, was identified when researchers realized specimens collected during 2009-2022 field studies were this new species. Advertisement

"From 2009 to 2022, we conducted a series of field surveys in South China and collected a number of specimens of the Calotes versicolor species complex, and found that the population of what we thought was Calotes versicolor in South China and Northern Vietnam was a new undescribed species and two subspecies," said researcher Yong Huang, a member of the team that described it.

It's about 3 inches long and found in subtropical evergreen broad-leaved forests, as well as tropical forests, in southern China and northern Vietnam.

"It is active at the edge of the forest, and when it is in danger, it rushes into bushes or climbs tree trunks to hide. Investigations found that the lizards lie on sloping shrub branches at night, sleeping close to the branches," Huang added.

According ot the researchers this new reptile species isn't threatened. Their bodies are used medicinally and they are also eaten.

Calotes wangi is active from April to October. In the tropics, they are active March to September.

