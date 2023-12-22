Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 8:25 PM

Researchers: Fragrant allure of live Christmas trees can affect indoor air quality

By Ehren Wynder
Americans purchase about 30 million live Christmas trees every holiday season. The fresh scent associated with live trees is caused by chemicals called monoterpenes. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Americans purchase about 30 million live Christmas trees every holiday season. The fresh scent associated with live trees is caused by chemicals called monoterpenes. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Live Christmas trees can affect indoor air quality, which for a small percentage of people leads to watery eyes and noses, new research found.

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology published a study Friday to determine the effect of compounds emitted by live Christmas trees on indoor air quality.

Advertisement

Americans buy nearly 30 million live Christmas trees every holiday season. Many families endure sweeping up pine needles to enjoy the fresh fragrance associated with having a live tree.

That smell comes from chemicals called monoterpenes, which are also found in air fresheners, candles and some personal care products. Until now, little was known about how much a single tree emits and whether it has any health effects.

"Our nose is a good chemical sensor," said Dustin Poppendieck, an environmental engineer at NIST. "We know that these trees are emitting something, and the question then becomes: How big of a source is it?"

Poppendieck and his team took a common type of Christmas tree, a Douglas fir, and sealed it inside a chamber meant to simulate a home environment. They decorated the tree in typical holiday lighting and shone bright lights on it to mimic the day-night cycle. They turned off the lights every 12 hours and watered the tree every day. They also brought in outside air at a rate typical for households, and constantly measured chemicals in the indoor air.

Advertisement

The presence of monoterpenes peaked during the first day before diminishing significantly by the third day. Their concentration was about the same level of a plug-in air freshener or a newly constructed house before dropping by nearly 10 times the original amount, Poppendieck said.

Monoterpenes also are known to react to ozone to form new compounds. Researchers injected ozone into the chamber to see how the monoterpenes would react. They found the reaction produced formaldehyde, which rose in concentration while monoterpene concentration diminished at an even faster rate.

The amount of formaldehyde created, however, was small at about one part per billion. Typical U.S. houses have formaldehyde concentrations ranging from 20 to 30 parts per billion, researchers said.

For people who are sensitive to airborne organic compounds like monoterpenes, Christmas trees could be the possible cause of watery eyes and noses. Poppendieck suggested opening a window near the tree to reduce exposure or to leave a freshly cut tree in the garage for three days before bringing it inside.

"But for most people," Poppendieck said, "this shouldn't be a major concern. I'm still going to have a Christmas tree in my house."

Poppendieck added people should water their Christmas trees every day, as the greatest risk to households is a dried-out tree, which can become a fire hazard.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

SpaceX returns vital life science research to Earth
Science News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX returns vital life science research to Earth
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX returned more than 30 research payloads, many of which were vital life science investigations, from the ISS National Laboratory to Earth Friday.
Researchers find reindeer sleep while chewing their cud
Science News // 4 hours ago
Researchers find reindeer sleep while chewing their cud
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- How can Santa's eight tiny reindeer get all around the world in one night? New research found reindeer might be more rested in the winter months because their brains go into power saving mode while chewing the cud.
NASA releases image of massive cosmic 'Christmas tree' floating in space
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA releases image of massive cosmic 'Christmas tree' floating in space
NASA releases an image of NGC 2264, also known as the "Christmas Tree Cluster," a group of young stars located around 2,500 light-years away from Earth. The image was captured by the Chandra X-ray Observatory.
U.S. plans return to moon with an international astronaut by 2030
Science News // 2 days ago
U.S. plans return to moon with an international astronaut by 2030
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday that the United States plans to land an international astronaut on the moon by 2030. Vice President Kamala Harris will announce the mission at Wednesday's Space Council meeting.
Blue Origin completes 24th launch of New Shepard suborbital rocket
Science News // 3 days ago
Blue Origin completes 24th launch of New Shepard suborbital rocket
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launched the 24th mission of its New Shepard suborbital rocket Tuesday from Launch Site One in West Texas.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Blue Origin scrubs return of New Shepard rocket flight due to technical issue
Science News // 3 days ago
Blue Origin scrubs return of New Shepard rocket flight due to technical issue
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Blue Origin has scrubbed its first flight since last year's uncrewed booster mishap. Monday's launch in West Texas was called off due to an unspecified "ground system issue."
Huge solar flare, strongest since 2017, disrupts Earth radio communications
Science News // 1 week ago
Huge solar flare, strongest since 2017, disrupts Earth radio communications
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A huge solar flare, the biggest since 2017, disrupted radio communication for two hours on Earth Thursday. It was detected by a NASA telescope.
Rocket Lab puts Japanese satellite into orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
Rocket Lab puts Japanese satellite into orbit
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab returned its Electron rocket into space for the first time since September with a successful New Zealand flight on Friday that released a Japanese satellite into orbit.
To counter effect of facial biases in legal system, researchers suggest new training
Science News // 1 week ago
To counter effect of facial biases in legal system, researchers suggest new training
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers at Columbia University are recommending a new form of training to eliminate facial biases that could lead to more severe punishments for defendants with "untrustworthy" features.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA releases image of massive cosmic 'Christmas tree' floating in space
NASA releases image of massive cosmic 'Christmas tree' floating in space
U.S. plans return to moon with an international astronaut by 2030
U.S. plans return to moon with an international astronaut by 2030
Researchers find reindeer sleep while chewing their cud
Researchers find reindeer sleep while chewing their cud
SpaceX returns vital life science research to Earth
SpaceX returns vital life science research to Earth
Blue Origin completes 24th launch of New Shepard suborbital rocket
Blue Origin completes 24th launch of New Shepard suborbital rocket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement