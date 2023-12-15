Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 1:46 PM

Huge solar flare, strongest since 2017, disrupts Earth radio communications

By Doug Cunningham
A huge solar flare, the largest since 2017, disrupted radio communications o nEarth Thursday afternoon. A medium-sized (M2) solar flare and a coronal mass ejection (CME) is depicted on July 14, 2017. NASA/UPI
1 of 3 | A huge solar flare, the largest since 2017, disrupted radio communications o nEarth Thursday afternoon. A medium-sized (M2) solar flare and a coronal mass ejection (CME) is depicted on July 14, 2017. NASA/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A huge solar flare, the biggest since 2017, disrupted radio communication for two hours on Earth Thursday. It was detected by a NASA telescope.

"This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded," the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center said in a statement. "Radio communication interference with aircraft were reported by multiple NWS Center Weather Service Units co-located at FAA facilities.

Advertisement

"These impacts were felt from one end of the Nation to the other. Additionally, SWPC is analyzing a possible Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with this flare."

The CME is an outburst of plasma from the sun. This eruption happened in the northwest section of the sun.

Related

NASA said in a statement, "The sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 12:02 p.m. EST, on Dec. 14, 2023. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the sun constantly, captured an image of the event."

NASA said solar flares are powerful bursts of energy that can affect not just radio communications, but electric power grids, and navigation signals while also posing potential hazards to spacecraft and astronauts.

The flare was classified as an X2.8 flare. X class is used by NASA to describe the most intense solar flares.

Advertisement

The Solar Dynamics Observatory used extreme ultraviolet light to record the flare. The observatory was launched in 2010 and is in an extremely high orbit around Earth, constantly monitoring the sun.

The sun has an approximately 11-year solar cycle, with maximum sunspot activity predicted in 2025.

In February 2022, a solar storm knocked out 40 of 49 SpaceX Starlink broadband communications satellites.

Latest Headlines

Rocket Lab puts Japanese satellite into orbit
Science News // 3 hours ago
Rocket Lab puts Japanese satellite into orbit
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab returned its Electron rocket into space for the first time since September with a successful New Zealand flight on Friday that released a Japanese satellite into orbit.
To counter effect of facial biases in legal system, researchers suggest new training
Science News // 21 hours ago
To counter effect of facial biases in legal system, researchers suggest new training
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers at Columbia University are recommending a new form of training to eliminate facial biases that could lead to more severe punishments for defendants with "untrustworthy" features.
Amazon to connect Project Kuiper Internet satellites in laser 'mesh network'
Science News // 1 day ago
Amazon to connect Project Kuiper Internet satellites in laser 'mesh network'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Thursday that its upcoming Internet satellites will be equipped with terminals to create a mesh of laser links to increase connection speeds.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has spotted the "tiniest free-floating brown dwarf" yet identified.
Blue Origin targets first New Shepard rocket launch since booster mishap
Science News // 2 days ago
Blue Origin targets first New Shepard rocket launch since booster mishap
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Blue Origin and company founder Jeff Bezos are targeting an initial launch window Monday for the company's New Shepard rocket, in a return to flight following last year's unmanned booster failure.
Climate change, human activity add nearly 2,000 species to threatened list
Science News // 3 days ago
Climate change, human activity add nearly 2,000 species to threatened list
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Climate change and human activity are threatening global biodiversity more than ever, as nearly 2,000 new species were added to this year's list of animals and fish threatened with extinction, according to a report.
SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites into space from California
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites into space from California
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Friday successfully launched another batch of 22 Starlink satellites into space from California.
NASA clears Hubble Space Telescope to go back to work after gyroscope issue
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA clears Hubble Space Telescope to go back to work after gyroscope issue
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- NASA will put the Hubble Space Telescope back to work Friday, after a week-long delay in its mission to investigate one of the spacecraft's steering devices, the administration announced Thursday.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites in 90th orbital launch of 2023
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites in 90th orbital launch of 2023
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a batch of nearly two dozen Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit early Thursday from Florida.
Iran sends biological capsule into space in step toward human launch
Science News // 1 week ago
Iran sends biological capsule into space in step toward human launch
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Iran took a step closer to sending humans into space on Wednesday as its space agency said it successfully launched a biological capsule into space with animals on board.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
Amazon to connect Project Kuiper Internet satellites in laser 'mesh network'
Amazon to connect Project Kuiper Internet satellites in laser 'mesh network'
To counter effect of facial biases in legal system, researchers suggest new training
To counter effect of facial biases in legal system, researchers suggest new training
Rocket Lab puts Japanese satellite into orbit
Rocket Lab puts Japanese satellite into orbit
NASA clears Hubble Space Telescope to go back to work after gyroscope issue
NASA clears Hubble Space Telescope to go back to work after gyroscope issue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement