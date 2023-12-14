Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 5:55 PM

To counter effect of facial biases in legal system, researchers suggest new training

By Ehren Wynder
According to a new study from Columbia University researchers, legal defendants who appear untrustworthy are more likely to be sentenced to death rather than life in prison. Now researchers at Columbia are recommending a new form of training to eliminate facial biases that could lead to more severe punishments for defendants with "untrustworthy" features. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 2 | According to a new study from Columbia University researchers, legal defendants who appear untrustworthy are more likely to be sentenced to death rather than life in prison. Now researchers at Columbia are recommending a new form of training to eliminate facial biases that could lead to more severe punishments for defendants with "untrustworthy" features. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers at Columbia University are recommending a new form of training to eliminate facial biases that could lead to more severe punishments for defendants with "untrustworthy" features.

Certain facial features, such as downturned lips and a heavy brow, can make someone seem untrustworthy, even though these do not have an effect on the person's character. But according to a new study from Columbia researchers, legal defendants who appear untrustworthy are more likely to be sentenced to death rather than life in prison. This was true even in cases in which participants were conscious of their bias.

Advertisement

It might be possible, however, to eliminate facial biases altogether, the study said.

The study outlined the results of four experiments with 1,400 volunteers. The findings were reported by a group led by Jon Freeman, an associate professor of psychology, in the journal Psychological Science. The other authors were Youngki Hong and Kao-Wei Chua, postdoctoral researchers at Columbia.

Participants were shown 400 mugshots of inmates convicted of murder. Inmates whose faces were deemed less trustworthy were found far more likely to be sentenced to death than inmates without similar features, according to the study.

Advertisement

The researchers' anti-bias training conditioned participants to dismantle their unconscious associations between certain features and an untrustworthy assumption. Rather than educate participants not to consciously rely on facial appearance, Freeman's team worked to make the implicit association between facial features and trustworthiness no longer reliable by having participants associate untrustworthy-looking facial features with trustworthy behavior.

"These findings bolster prior work that facial stereotypes may have disastrous effects in the real world, but, more importantly, provide a potential inroad toward combating these sorts of biases," Freeman said.

According to another study from researchers at the University of British Columbia, anti-bias training often fails because it is not always constructed with a clear definition of what implicit bias is, and trainings often assume making people aware of their own prejudices and stereotypes will eliminate biased behavior.

Freeman said future researchers must investigate whether this new type of training can be broadly applied and if the bias reduction persists over time.

Latest Headlines

Amazon to connect Project Kuiper Internet satellites in laser 'mesh network'
Science News // 6 hours ago
Amazon to connect Project Kuiper Internet satellites in laser 'mesh network'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Thursday that its upcoming Internet satellites will be equipped with terminals to create a mesh of laser links to increase connection speeds.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has spotted the "tiniest free-floating brown dwarf" yet identified.
Blue Origin targets first New Shepard rocket launch since booster mishap
Science News // 1 day ago
Blue Origin targets first New Shepard rocket launch since booster mishap
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Blue Origin and company founder Jeff Bezos are targeting an initial launch window Monday for the company's New Shepard rocket, in a return to flight following last year's unmanned booster failure.
Climate change, human activity add nearly 2,000 species to threatened list
Science News // 2 days ago
Climate change, human activity add nearly 2,000 species to threatened list
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Climate change and human activity are threatening global biodiversity more than ever, as nearly 2,000 new species were added to this year's list of animals and fish threatened with extinction, according to a report.
SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites into space from California
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites into space from California
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Friday successfully launched another batch of 22 Starlink satellites into space from California.
NASA clears Hubble Space Telescope to go back to work after gyroscope issue
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA clears Hubble Space Telescope to go back to work after gyroscope issue
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- NASA will put the Hubble Space Telescope back to work Friday, after a week-long delay in its mission to investigate one of the spacecraft's steering devices, the administration announced Thursday.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites in 90th orbital launch of 2023
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites in 90th orbital launch of 2023
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a batch of nearly two dozen Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit early Thursday from Florida.
Iran sends biological capsule into space in step toward human launch
Science News // 1 week ago
Iran sends biological capsule into space in step toward human launch
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Iran took a step closer to sending humans into space on Wednesday as its space agency said it successfully launched a biological capsule into space with animals on board.
Public can tune in as NASA live streams space station's 25th anniversary call to crew
Science News // 1 week ago
Public can tune in as NASA live streams space station's 25th anniversary call to crew
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- NASA officials will mark the 25th anniversary of the International Space Station with a call to the crew Wednesday.
Geminid meteor shower among December astronomy highlights
Science News // 1 week ago
Geminid meteor shower among December astronomy highlights
The 2023 astronomical calendar has been packed with a variety of captivating celestial sights, and the year will conclude with a slate of events that includes a highly anticipated meteor shower.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope identifies 'tiniest free-floating brown dwarf'
Amazon to connect Project Kuiper Internet satellites in laser 'mesh network'
Amazon to connect Project Kuiper Internet satellites in laser 'mesh network'
Blue Origin targets first New Shepard rocket launch since booster mishap
Blue Origin targets first New Shepard rocket launch since booster mishap
Climate change, human activity add nearly 2,000 species to threatened list
Climate change, human activity add nearly 2,000 species to threatened list
NASA clears Hubble Space Telescope to go back to work after gyroscope issue
NASA clears Hubble Space Telescope to go back to work after gyroscope issue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement