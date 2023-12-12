Blue Origin targets first New Shepard rocket launch since booster mishap

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Blue Origin and its billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos, are targeting a launch next week for the company's New Shepard rocket, in a return to flight following last year's unmanned booster mishap.
"We're targeting a launch window that opens Dec. 18 for our next New Shepard payload mission. NS-24 will carry 33 science and research payloads as well as 38,000 @clubforfuture postcards to space," Blue Origin wrote in a post Tuesday on the platform Threads. "Club for the future" is the space company's nonprofit to inspire future generations to "pursue careers in STEM."