NASA will mark the 25th anniversary of the International Space Station with a call between crew and NASA officials Wednesday. File Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- NASA officials will mark the 25th anniversary of the International Space Station with a call to the crew Wednesday, and the public and tune in. "During a space to Earth call at 12:25 EST Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Expedition 70 crew will speak with NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana and Joel Montalbano, space station program manager," NASA said in a press release Tuesday.

NASA will live stream the event on NASA TV, YouTube and via the NASA App.

The commemoration will mark 25 years since the Zarya and Unity modules were connected by the crew of shuttle Endevour on Dec. 6, 1998.

Current NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana was the commander of the STS-88 shuttle mission that assembled the two modules.

"More than 3,300 research and educational investigations have been conducted on station from 108 countries and areas," NASA said. "Many lay the groundwork for future commercial destinations in low-Earth orbit and exploration farther into the solar system."

According to NASA, the ISS has been continuously inhabited for 23 years and has hosted 273 occupants.

The ISS is a rare cooperative project between Russia and the United States at a time of elevated tension between the two global superpowers caused primarily by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, a Russian Progress spacecraft took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan with supplies for the ISS.