Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on U.S. Supreme Court, dies at 93
Science News
Dec. 1, 2023 / 11:05 AM

Russian Progress 86 spacecraft lifts off with supplies for ISS

By Patrick Hilsman
A Russian Progress spacecraft took off from Kazakhstan carrying supplies for the International Space Station Friday, according to NASA. Photo Courtesy of NASA
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Russian rocket carrying supplies for the International Space Station took off Friday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Progress 86 spacecraft lifted off at about 4:25 a.m. EST Friday.

The Progress is an uncrewed spacecraft based on the design of the crewed Soyuz spacecraft that frequently carries crew to the ISS.

Unlike Soyuz spacecraft, which are designed to survive re-entry and return their crew safely to Earth, the Progress spacecraft is intended to mostly burn up on re-entry.

"The resupply ship reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned on its way to meet up with the orbiting laboratory and its Expedition 70 crew members," NASA said in a press release Friday.

According to NASA, the Progress 86 "will deliver almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies."

The spacecraft is scheduled to dock with at the International Space Station's Poisk module at 6:14 a.m. EST on Sunday.

NASA coverage of the docking will begin at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

A previous Russian supply spacecraft, Progress 84/MS-23 undocked from the ISS on Wednesday and reentered the atmosphere where it burned up.

Latest Headlines

NASA shuttle astronaut, scientist Mary Cleave remembered as 'trailblazer'
Science News // 20 hours ago
NASA shuttle astronaut, scientist Mary Cleave remembered as 'trailblazer'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- NASA Thursday is remembering retired astronaut Mary Cleave, the first woman associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, who died Nov. 27 at 76.
U.S. has rare chance to see the northern lights
Science News // 21 hours ago
U.S. has rare chance to see the northern lights
Seeing the glow of the northern lights is a bucket list item for many, and some people may soon have their dreams come true as the aurora could glow over more than a dozen states on Thursday night.
Nearby six-planet system locked in a 'rhythmic' orbit, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
Nearby six-planet system locked in a 'rhythmic' orbit, researchers say
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Chicago said Wednesday they have discovered a six-planet solar system in which the planets circle their star in a rhythmic beat that is precise enough that someone can set music to it.
Fish and Wildlife Service designates North American wolverine as threatened species
Science News // 1 day ago
Fish and Wildlife Service designates North American wolverine as threatened species
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday designated the North American wolverine as a threatened species, extending federal protection to the population under the Environmental Protection Act.
U.S. and Saudi Arabia explore space for peaceful purposes
Science News // 2 days ago
U.S. and Saudi Arabia explore space for peaceful purposes
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The United States and Saudi Arabia have announced intentions to explore the use of outer space together in pursuit of peaceful purposes, the U.S. State Dept. announced Tuesday.
Antarctic glacier doubles speed as oceans warm
Science News // 2 days ago
Antarctic glacier doubles speed as oceans warm
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A glacier in the Antarctic is retreating more rapidly than scientists expected, doubling its speed, according to new research.
Study: Climate change making vampire bats with rabies migrate toward U.S.
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Climate change making vampire bats with rabies migrate toward U.S.
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Vampire bats are migrating farther northward, due to climate change, to seek more stable environments and could end up carrying rabies into the United States in the next 27 years, according to research published Monday.
'Beaver Moon' rising to end holiday weekend
Science News // 6 days ago
'Beaver Moon' rising to end holiday weekend
The final astronomy event of November will take center stage in the night sky as the weekend draws to a close, bringing November's full moon that often is referred to as the Beaver Moon.
Autonomous excavator creates 3D map of rocks to build 19-foot-tall wall
Science News // 1 week ago
Autonomous excavator creates 3D map of rocks to build 19-foot-tall wall
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An autonomous excavator developed by researchers at the Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Switzerland, has successfully constructed 19.6 ft. tall and 130 ft. long wall.
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX lofted 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday morning after pushing the launch back twice. This was the third Falcon 9 launch in just over 4 days.
