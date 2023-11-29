Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 29, 2023 / 3:24 PM

Nearby six-planet system locked in a 'rhythmic' orbit, researchers say

By Clyde Hughes
This is an artist’s illustration of the six newly discovered planets circling their star in resonance. Image by Roger Thibaut/NCCR PlanetS
This is an artist’s illustration of the six newly discovered planets circling their star in resonance. Image by Roger Thibaut/NCCR PlanetS

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Chicago said Wednesday they have discovered a six-planet solar system in which the planets circle their star in a rhythmic beat that is precise enough that someone can set music to it.

The star the planets circle around is identified as HD110067. It is about 100 light-years away in the northern constellation of Coma Berenices.

Advertisement

Led by the University of Chicago scientist Rafael Luque, researchers said they believe the system could offer insight into planet formation and evolution. The work was published in the journal Nature.

"This discovery is going to become a benchmark system to study how sub-Neptunes, the most common type of planets outside of the solar system, form, evolve, what are they made of and if they possess the right conditions to support the existence of liquid water in their surfaces," Luque said in a news release.

Related

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, discovered dips in the star's brightness that indicated planets were passing in front of the star's surface.

Combining data from both TESS and the European Space Agency's CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite, Cheops, a team of researchers analyzed the data and discovered the unique waltz the planets did around the sun.

Advertisement

Researchers said the tight gravitational formation known as "resonance" is rarely found by astronomers even though scientists found numerous stars with planets circling them.

The scientists said the rhythmic resonant orbits appeared to be locked in that they had been doing the same dance since the system formed billions of years ago.

Resonant systems can give astronomers important clues about the formation and subsequent evolution of the planetary system.

"We think only about 1% of all systems stay in resonance, and even fewer show a chain of planets in such configuration," Luque said.

He said HD110067 in that respect is special and will be studied much more.

"It shows us the pristine configuration of a planetary system that has survived untouched," Luque said.

Latest Headlines

Fish and Wildlife Service designates North American wolverine as threatened species
Science News // 3 hours ago
Fish and Wildlife Service designates North American wolverine as threatened species
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday designated the North American wolverine as a threatened species, extending federal protection to the population under the Environmental Protection Act.
U.S. and Saudi Arabia explore space for peaceful purposes
Science News // 13 hours ago
U.S. and Saudi Arabia explore space for peaceful purposes
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The United States and Saudi Arabia have announced intentions to explore the use of outer space together in pursuit of peaceful purposes, the U.S. State Dept. announced Tuesday.
Antarctic glacier doubles speed as oceans warm
Science News // 1 day ago
Antarctic glacier doubles speed as oceans warm
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A glacier in the Antarctic is retreating more rapidly than scientists expected, doubling its speed, according to new research.
Study: Climate change making vampire bats with rabies migrate toward U.S.
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Climate change making vampire bats with rabies migrate toward U.S.
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Vampire bats are migrating farther northward, due to climate change, to seek more stable environments and could end up carrying rabies into the United States in the next 27 years, according to research published Monday.
'Beaver Moon' rising to end holiday weekend
Science News // 5 days ago
'Beaver Moon' rising to end holiday weekend
The final astronomy event of November will take center stage in the night sky as the weekend draws to a close, bringing November's full moon that often is referred to as the Beaver Moon.
Autonomous excavator creates 3D map of rocks to build 19-foot-tall wall
Science News // 1 week ago
Autonomous excavator creates 3D map of rocks to build 19-foot-tall wall
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An autonomous excavator developed by researchers at the Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Switzerland, has successfully constructed 19.6 ft. tall and 130 ft. long wall.
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX lofted 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday morning after pushing the launch back twice. This was the third Falcon 9 launch in just over 4 days.
NASA awards $2.3 million to study growing food in lunar dust
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA awards $2.3 million to study growing food in lunar dust
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded $2.3 million to scientists to study how to grow vegetation in lunar soil as human exploration prepares to go beyond Earth's atmosphere, scientists said Tuesday.
Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
Science News // 1 week ago
Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Chinese Australian surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle on what would've been his 87th birthday.
SpaceX Starship disintegrates after successful stage separation
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX Starship disintegrates after successful stage separation
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Starship spacecraft experienced "rapid unscheduled disassembly," with the booster stage and spacecraft disintegrating shortly after completing a successful stage separation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Antarctic glacier doubles speed as oceans warm
Antarctic glacier doubles speed as oceans warm
U.S. and Saudi Arabia explore space for peaceful purposes
U.S. and Saudi Arabia explore space for peaceful purposes
Fish and Wildlife Service designates North American wolverine as threatened species
Fish and Wildlife Service designates North American wolverine as threatened species
Study: Climate change making vampire bats with rabies migrate toward U.S.
Study: Climate change making vampire bats with rabies migrate toward U.S.
Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement