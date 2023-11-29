Trending
Science News
Nov. 29, 2023

Fish and Wildlife Service designates North American wolverine as threatened species

By Patrick Hilsman
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated the distinct population of the North American Wolverine as a threatened species. Photo courtesy National Park Service
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated the distinct population of the North American Wolverine as a threatened species. Photo courtesy National Park Service

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday designated the North American wolverine as a threatened species, extending federal protection to the population under the Environmental Protection Act.

"The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is announcing its final rule to list the distinct population segment of the North American wolverine in the contiguous U.S. as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act," the FWS said in a press release.

Officials said the ruling would help address population declines.

"Based on the best available science, this listing determination will help stem the long-term impact and enhance the viability of wolverines in the contiguous United States," said Pacific Regional Director for the Fish and Wildlife Service Hugh Morrison.

Morrison said climate change had likely contributed to "habitat degradation and fragmentation."

The Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental advocacy organization that brings legal actions for environmental protection, welcomed the designation.

"The decision represents the culmination of a campaign by conservationists over decades that required six rounds of successful litigation to secure federal protections," the CBD said in a statement.

The CBD said that conservationists have been petitioning the Fish and Wildlife Service to designate the North American wolverine since 1994.

"The service repeatedly delayed and obstructed the proposed wolverine listing, forcing wolverine advocates to turn to the courts for enforcement of the act," the CBD said.

The CBD said scientists place the number of North American wolverines in the lower 48 states is around 300 and that the designation would help ensure the safety of wolverine populations.

U.S. and Saudi Arabia explore space for peaceful purposes
Science News // 10 hours ago
U.S. and Saudi Arabia explore space for peaceful purposes
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The United States and Saudi Arabia have announced intentions to explore the use of outer space together in pursuit of peaceful purposes, the U.S. State Dept. announced Tuesday.
Antarctic glacier doubles speed as oceans warm
Science News // 1 day ago
Antarctic glacier doubles speed as oceans warm
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A glacier in the Antarctic is retreating more rapidly than scientists expected, doubling its speed, according to new research.
Study: Climate change making vampire bats with rabies migrate toward U.S.
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Climate change making vampire bats with rabies migrate toward U.S.
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Vampire bats are migrating farther northward, due to climate change, to seek more stable environments and could end up carrying rabies into the United States in the next 27 years, according to research published Monday.
'Beaver Moon' rising to end holiday weekend
Science News // 4 days ago
'Beaver Moon' rising to end holiday weekend
The final astronomy event of November will take center stage in the night sky as the weekend draws to a close, bringing November's full moon that often is referred to as the Beaver Moon.
Autonomous excavator creates 3D map of rocks to build 19-foot-tall wall
Science News // 6 days ago
Autonomous excavator creates 3D map of rocks to build 19-foot-tall wall
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An autonomous excavator developed by researchers at the Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Switzerland, has successfully constructed 19.6 ft. tall and 130 ft. long wall.
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX lofted 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday morning after pushing the launch back twice. This was the third Falcon 9 launch in just over 4 days.
NASA awards $2.3 million to study growing food in lunar dust
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA awards $2.3 million to study growing food in lunar dust
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NASA has awarded $2.3 million to scientists to study how to grow vegetation in lunar soil as human exploration prepares to go beyond Earth's atmosphere, scientists said Tuesday.
Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
Science News // 1 week ago
Google celebrates surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Chinese Australian surgeon Dr. Victor Chang with a Doodle on what would've been his 87th birthday.
SpaceX Starship disintegrates after successful stage separation
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX Starship disintegrates after successful stage separation
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Starship spacecraft experienced "rapid unscheduled disassembly," with the booster stage and spacecraft disintegrating shortly after completing a successful stage separation.
SpaceX counts down to second Starship test launch Saturday morning
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX counts down to second Starship test launch Saturday morning
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The second test launch of the Starship spacecraft has been delayed until Saturday, according to SpaceX. The 20-minute launch window will begin at 8 a.m. EST.
