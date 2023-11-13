Lost in space: $100,000 tool bag from NASA spacewalk

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Every construction worker who ever accidentally left their tools at their worksite now has something in common with NASA astronauts, who lost a tool bag worth $100,000 during a spacewalk on Nov. 1, the space agency announced.
The white satchel, which can now be seen orbiting the Earth with a telescope or a good pair of binoculars, is hovering about 200 miles above the planet. The bag eluded astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara during a maintenance spacewalk on the International Space Station.