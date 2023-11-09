Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 9:21 AM

New island emerges near Japan after underwater volcanic explosions

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A new small island the diameter of a football field emerged from the Pacific Ocean near mainland Japan in late October after underwater volcano eruptions, a Japanese researcher said on Wednesday.

The small, rocky island appeared about a half-mile off the Iwoto Island coast, formerly known as Iwo Jima, Fukashi Maeno, associate professor at the University of Tokyo's Earthquake Research Institute, said. Maeno said he confirmed volcanic activity in the area last month.

Advertisement

Plumes could be seen, and masses and rock can be seen on the land during a research flyby of the island, located about 750 miles from Tokyo. Maeno said pumice stones were spotted floating in waters around the island along with seawater color change, adding to the proof that the island's creation is a result of volcanic activity.

Magma had been flowing underwater from an erupting sunken volcano, called a phreatomagmatic eruption, for some time, but Oct. 30 marked the first time the lava from those eruptions emerged from the water, according to Setsuya Nakada, a professor emeritus of volcanology at the University of Tokyo.

Advertisement

"In an earlier stage, a vertical jet of black color, debris -- which is a solidified magma -- and water gushed upward, " Nakada said. "Since Nov. 3, the eruption started changing and the emission of volcanic ash continued explosively."

Nakada said the pumice that makes up the island erodes easily but said the island can remain in place if the volcano continues to spew lava that protects it.

"The areas that don't have lava could be scraped away. So if more lava comes out and covers the area, I think that part will remain forever," he said.

A similar phenomenon took place in 2013 when a new island, that came to be called Niijima, formed after undersea explosions breached the surface at Nishino-Shima in the Pacific Ocean.

Nakada said the new island could take a similar path.

"There is a possibility that the island could merge with Iwo Jima if the eruption continues," said Nakada.

Read More

Latest Headlines

SpaceX sends 23 Starlink satellites into space in 80th launch of 2023
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX sends 23 Starlink satellites into space in 80th launch of 2023
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX continued its aggressive launch schedule early Wednesday when its Falcon 9 rocket lifted 23 Starlink satellites into space from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Since 1978, North Greenland ice shelves have lost 35% of volume, study reveals
Science News // 1 day ago
Since 1978, North Greenland ice shelves have lost 35% of volume, study reveals
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Ice shelves in North Greenland have lost more than a third of their volume in the last half-century due to rising temperatures, with three of the shelves collapsing completely, according to a new study.
Europe's Euclid space telescope takes detailed images of deep space
Science News // 1 day ago
Europe's Euclid space telescope takes detailed images of deep space
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency has released the first images from its Euclid space telescope, which is designed to observe deep space in the hopes of unlocking the mysteries of the universe.
European Space Agency turns to private sector to deliver cargo shuttle serving the ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
European Space Agency turns to private sector to deliver cargo shuttle serving the ISS
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- European Space Agency member countries backed a program for a commercial space cargo shuttle for the International Space Station by 2028, with an option for a crewed spacecraft that could venture beyond orbit.
NASA awards medal to worm logotype designer Richard Danne
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA awards medal to worm logotype designer Richard Danne
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- NASA awarded Richard Danne on Monday with the Exceptional Public Achievement Medal for his outstanding work creating and launching NASA's red worm logotype, which debuted in the 1970s.
NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- NASA has discovered a record-breaking colossal black hole, formed after the big bang, using the space agency's "cosmic magnifying glass."
NASA's Lucy spacecraft competes first asteroid flyby
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA's Lucy spacecraft competes first asteroid flyby
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- NASA's Lucy spacecraft completed its first flyby of an asteroid Wednesday and "phoned home" by transmitting data back to Earth.
James Hansen study warns Earth warming faster than previously thought
Science News // 6 days ago
James Hansen study warns Earth warming faster than previously thought
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A new study lead by James Hansen, a scientist responsible for raising public consciousness about climate change in the 1980s, suggests global temperatures are increasing faster than expected.
Space Force awards $2.5 billion in rocket contracts to ULA, SpaceX
Science News // 1 week ago
Space Force awards $2.5 billion in rocket contracts to ULA, SpaceX
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force has awarded $2.5 billion in rocket contracts to SpaceX and United Launch Alliance for 21 missions expected to launch over the next few years.
Ozone hole reached 12th-largest single-day size in September despite improving overall
Science News // 1 week ago
Ozone hole reached 12th-largest single-day size in September despite improving overall
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The hole in the ozone layer that surrounds the Earth's atmosphere reached the 12th-largest single-day size on record on Sept. 21, 2023, despite improving overall, according to the NOAA.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX sends 23 Starlink satellites into space in 80th launch of 2023
SpaceX sends 23 Starlink satellites into space in 80th launch of 2023
NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
Since 1978, North Greenland ice shelves have lost 35% of volume, study reveals
Since 1978, North Greenland ice shelves have lost 35% of volume, study reveals
Europe's Euclid space telescope takes detailed images of deep space
Europe's Euclid space telescope takes detailed images of deep space
NASA awards medal to worm logotype designer Richard Danne
NASA awards medal to worm logotype designer Richard Danne
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement