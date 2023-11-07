Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 7, 2023 / 8:13 PM

Since 1978, North Greenland ice shelves have lost 35% of volume, study reveals

By Sheri Walsh
This photograph, taken by the Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) field campaign team aboard NASA's G-III aircraft on March 26, 2016, shows Greenland's massive ice sheet from 40,000 feet. A new study published Tuesday reveals North Greenland's ice shelves have lost more than a third of their volume in the last half-century due to rising temperatures. Photo courtesy of NASA
This photograph, taken by the Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) field campaign team aboard NASA's G-III aircraft on March 26, 2016, shows Greenland's massive ice sheet from 40,000 feet. A new study published Tuesday reveals North Greenland's ice shelves have lost more than a third of their volume in the last half-century due to rising temperatures. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Ice shelves in North Greenland have lost more than a third of their volume in the last half-century, with three of the shelves collapsing completely, according to researchers who warn Greenland holds enough ice to raise sea level by nearly seven feet.

The study, published Tuesday in Nature Communications, used satellite images and climate modeling to determine that North Greenland's ice shelves "have lost more than 35% of their total volume" since 1978, due to rising ocean temperatures.

Advertisement

"The observed increase in melting coincides with a distinct rise in ocean potential temperature, suggesting a strong oceanic control on ice shelves changes," researchers said in the study. "We are able to identify a widespread ongoing phase of weakening for the last remaining ice shelves of this sector."

Between 2006 and 2018, Greenland's ice sheet was the second-largest contributor to sea level rise, at more than 17%, according to scientists who say the discharge from ice shelves "could have dramatic consequences in terms of sea level rise."

Related

One of Greenland's ice shelves, called Steenbsy, dropped to just 34% of its previous volume between 2000 and 2013.

Ice shelves are more vulnerable to melting, than glaciers or ice sheets, because they float on the ocean which absorbs 90% of the planet's heat.

Advertisement

"We see that the ice shelves are getting weaker and weaker and weaker," said Grenoble Alpes University glaciologist Romain Millan, lead author of the paper. "We have observed that in response to this increased melting, the glaciers are retreating, and they are already discharging more ice into the ocean."

According to NASA, the summer of 2023 was Earth's hottest season ever recorded, as ocean temperatures around Florida soared above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. In August, the Mediterranean hit a record-breaking 84 degrees, according to Jordan's government.

Rising ocean temperatures throughout the world are impacting basal melt, which thins the ice from the bottom.

"These results suggest that, under future projections of ocean thermal forcing, basal melting rates will continue to rise or remain at a high level, which may have dramatic consequences for the stability of Greenlandic glaciers," researchers said.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX sends 23 Starlink satellites into space in 80th launch of 2023
Science News // 56 minutes ago
SpaceX sends 23 Starlink satellites into space in 80th launch of 2023
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX continued its aggressive launch schedule early Wednesday when its Falcon 9 rocket lifted 23 Starlink satellites into space from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Europe's Euclid space telescope takes detailed images of deep space
Science News // 21 hours ago
Europe's Euclid space telescope takes detailed images of deep space
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency has released the first images from its Euclid space telescope, which is designed to observe deep space in the hopes of unlocking the mysteries of the universe.
European Space Agency turns to private sector to deliver cargo shuttle serving the ISS
Science News // 23 hours ago
European Space Agency turns to private sector to deliver cargo shuttle serving the ISS
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- European Space Agency member countries backed a program for a commercial space cargo shuttle for the International Space Station by 2028, with an option for a crewed spacecraft that could venture beyond orbit.
NASA awards medal to worm logotype designer Richard Danne
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA awards medal to worm logotype designer Richard Danne
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- NASA awarded Richard Danne on Monday with the Exceptional Public Achievement Medal for his outstanding work creating and launching NASA's red worm logotype, which debuted in the 1970s.
NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- NASA has discovered a record-breaking colossal black hole, formed after the big bang, using the space agency's "cosmic magnifying glass."
NASA's Lucy spacecraft competes first asteroid flyby
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA's Lucy spacecraft competes first asteroid flyby
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- NASA's Lucy spacecraft completed its first flyby of an asteroid Wednesday and "phoned home" by transmitting data back to Earth.
James Hansen study warns Earth warming faster than previously thought
Science News // 5 days ago
James Hansen study warns Earth warming faster than previously thought
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A new study lead by James Hansen, a scientist responsible for raising public consciousness about climate change in the 1980s, suggests global temperatures are increasing faster than expected.
Space Force awards $2.5 billion in rocket contracts to ULA, SpaceX
Science News // 6 days ago
Space Force awards $2.5 billion in rocket contracts to ULA, SpaceX
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force has awarded $2.5 billion in rocket contracts to SpaceX and United Launch Alliance for 21 missions expected to launch over the next few years.
Ozone hole reached 12th-largest single-day size in September despite improving overall
Science News // 6 days ago
Ozone hole reached 12th-largest single-day size in September despite improving overall
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The hole in the ozone layer that surrounds the Earth's atmosphere reached the 12th-largest single-day size on record on Sept. 21, 2023, despite improving overall, according to the NOAA.
Watch Live: NASA astronauts Moghbeli and O'Hara embark on rare all-female spacewalk
Science News // 6 days ago
Watch Live: NASA astronauts Moghbeli and O'Hara embark on rare all-female spacewalk
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- NASA conducted its fourth all-female spacewalk ever when astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara participated in science research and along with maintenance of the International Space Station on Wednesday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
Europe's Euclid space telescope takes detailed images of deep space
Europe's Euclid space telescope takes detailed images of deep space
European Space Agency turns to private sector to deliver cargo shuttle serving the ISS
European Space Agency turns to private sector to deliver cargo shuttle serving the ISS
NASA awards medal to worm logotype designer Richard Danne
NASA awards medal to worm logotype designer Richard Danne
NASA's Lucy spacecraft competes first asteroid flyby
NASA's Lucy spacecraft competes first asteroid flyby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement