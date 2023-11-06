Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 6, 2023 / 9:53 PM

NASA awards medal to worm logotype designer Richard Danne

By Sheri Walsh
NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana (R) shakes hands with Richard Danne after receiving the Exceptional Public Achievement Medal on Monday at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., for his outstanding achievement in creating NASA's red worm logotype. Photo by Keegan Barber/NASA
NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana (R) shakes hands with Richard Danne after receiving the Exceptional Public Achievement Medal on Monday at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., for his outstanding achievement in creating NASA's red worm logotype. Photo by Keegan Barber/NASA

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- NASA awarded Richard Danne on Monday with the Exceptional Public Achievement Medal for his outstanding work creating and launching NASA's red worm logotype, which made its debut in the 1970s before being retired decades later.

"This event, a culmination of a 50-year trek, is extremely rewarding. Creating the worm for NASA has been a singular achievement in my own career and in the history of design," Danne said, as he stood near a giant NASA worm sculpture outside of NASA Headquarters' Earth Information Center during a ceremony Monday in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

"It has not always been easy but it was a glorious experience and I feel fortunate to be part of the NASA family and to have helped the agency achieve its missions and goals," he added.

Danne also participated in a panel discussion Monday about "the history and legacy of this iconic emblem of exploration."

Advertisement

"Making the impossible possible through innovation, inspiring through discoveries that transform our knowledge of the universe and our place in it, and providing benefits to all of humanity are what we do at NASA, and what people think of when they see this simple yet striking logo," NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana said as he presented the medal.

NASA's red worm logo was part of a new brand identity effort in 1975 as part of the Federal Design Improvement Program. The agency hired New York firm, Danne & Blackburn, which created the logotype and won some of the biggest design awards, including the first Presidential Design Award in 1985.

The retro, modern NASA logo, which is considered one of the "most powerful symbols of the world," was honored by President Reagan for its simplistic and innovative design.

While NASA's red worm logo was retired in 1992, it resurfaced in 2017 on merchandise and again in 2020 to mark the return of human spaceflight on American rockets. It was also used on NASA's first rocket to circumnavigate the Moon in more than 50 years as part of its Artemis program.

NASA's "meatball logo," which features a red chevron wing piercing a blue planet with white stars and a spacecraft, remains the space agency's current symbol.

Advertisement

"Thanks to the worm and the meatball, NASA's brand is one of the most recognizable in the world," said Marc Elkins, associate administrator of the Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters.

"These symbols have inspired countless students in the past, and now inspire the future generation of engineers, scientists, and innovators -- the Artemis Generation."

Read More

Latest Headlines

European Space Agency turns to private sector to deliver cargo shuttle serving the ISS
Science News // 53 minutes ago
European Space Agency turns to private sector to deliver cargo shuttle serving the ISS
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- European Space Agency member countries backed a program for a commercial space cargo shuttle for the International Space Station by 2028, with an option for a crewed spacecraft that could venture beyond orbit.
NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
Science News // 15 hours ago
NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- NASA has discovered a record-breaking colossal black hole, formed after the big bang, using the space agency's "cosmic magnifying glass."
NASA's Lucy spacecraft competes first asteroid flyby
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA's Lucy spacecraft competes first asteroid flyby
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- NASA's Lucy spacecraft completed its first flyby of an asteroid Wednesday and "phoned home" by transmitting data back to Earth.
James Hansen study warns Earth warming faster than previously thought
Science News // 4 days ago
James Hansen study warns Earth warming faster than previously thought
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A new study lead by James Hansen, a scientist responsible for raising public consciousness about climate change in the 1980s, suggests global temperatures are increasing faster than expected.
Space Force awards $2.5 billion in rocket contracts to ULA, SpaceX
Science News // 5 days ago
Space Force awards $2.5 billion in rocket contracts to ULA, SpaceX
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force has awarded $2.5 billion in rocket contracts to SpaceX and United Launch Alliance for 21 missions expected to launch over the next few years.
Ozone hole reached 12th-largest single-day size in September despite improving overall
Science News // 5 days ago
Ozone hole reached 12th-largest single-day size in September despite improving overall
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The hole in the ozone layer that surrounds the Earth's atmosphere reached the 12th-largest single-day size on record on Sept. 21, 2023, despite improving overall, according to the NOAA.
Watch Live: NASA astronauts Moghbeli and O'Hara embark on rare all-female spacewalk
Science News // 6 days ago
Watch Live: NASA astronauts Moghbeli and O'Hara embark on rare all-female spacewalk
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- NASA conducted its fourth all-female spacewalk ever when astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara participated in science research and along with maintenance of the International Space Station on Wednesday morning.
November to bring famous meteor shower, stunning views of Jupiter
Science News // 6 days ago
November to bring famous meteor shower, stunning views of Jupiter
A trio of astronomical events will grace the night sky throughout the new month, including one of the most well-known meteor showers in recent history and the final full moon of fall.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink Internet satellites after aborted mission
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink Internet satellites after aborted mission
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 23 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Monday in its second attempt after aborting the mission Sunday.
Dinosaurs likely brought down by dust, not asteroid, researchers say
Science News // 1 week ago
Dinosaurs likely brought down by dust, not asteroid, researchers say
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A study published in Nature Geoscience suggests that finely ground dust, resulting from the impact of the Chicxulub asteroid, may have played a larger role in the extinction of dinosaurs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
NASA discovers record-breaking black hole 13.2 billion light-years from Earth
NASA's Lucy spacecraft competes first asteroid flyby
NASA's Lucy spacecraft competes first asteroid flyby
November to bring famous meteor shower, stunning views of Jupiter
November to bring famous meteor shower, stunning views of Jupiter
Watch Live: NASA astronauts Moghbeli and O'Hara embark on rare all-female spacewalk
Watch Live: NASA astronauts Moghbeli and O'Hara embark on rare all-female spacewalk
European Space Agency turns to private sector to deliver cargo shuttle serving the ISS
European Space Agency turns to private sector to deliver cargo shuttle serving the ISS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement