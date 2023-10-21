Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 21, 2023 / 1:25 PM

SpaceX completes first of 2-part Starlink satellite mission with Calif. launch

Second rocket to lift off from Florida Saturday night after successful pre-dawn launch from California

By A.L. Lee
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket loaded with 21 Starlink Internet satellites was launched early Saturday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the first of a planned double-header launch during the day. Photo courtesy SpaceX/X
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a rocket to deliver 21 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit from California early on Saturday, the first leg of a mission that will deploy an additional 23 satellites later in the evening.

The two-part mission began about 4:23 a.m. when the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, with the first-stage booster falling back to Earth and landing safely on a platform in the Pacific about 8 minutes after launch.

The second Falcon 9 rocket loaded with 23 Starlink satellites is scheduled to blast off at 10:17 p.m. Saturday ET from Florida's Cape Canaveral.

Mission Control said there would be five backup opportunities for an alternate liftoff if problems emerge before the second launch.

SpaceX broadcast the first launch over the Internet, showing the liftoff and the dramatic moment when the main booster stage separates from the ship.

About an hour into the flight, nearly two dozen Starlink satellites deployed from the ship in low earth orbit as expected, with Space X confirming the mission's success on the social media platform X.

The aerospace manufacturing company owned by billionaire Elon Musk got federal approval in December to launch 7,500 satellites to expand the company's Starlink internet services around the world.

The green light from the Federal Communications Commission, although not everything SpaceX wanted, was seen as a monumental victory for the company as it sought to grow its broadband network amid increasing competition from major players like DISH and Amazon.

Starlink has expanded its product offerings throughout the year, and built up its customer base in sectors such as residential, business, recreational vehicles, boats, and planes.

The space flights to build out the satellite network represent about 60% of 75 total launches the company has made so far this year.

SpaceX has set a goal to launch 100 satellite deployments before the end of the year, and another 144 in 2024.

