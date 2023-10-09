Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 9, 2023 / 7:28 PM

Study discounts belief 1918 flu pandemic targeted healthy young adults

By Sheri Walsh
An emergency hospital at Camp Funston, Kansas, is filled during the 1918 influenza pandemic. New research contradicts the widespread belief that the flu disproportionately impacted healthy young adults. Photo courtesy of National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives New Contributed Photo Collection
An emergency hospital at Camp Funston, Kansas, is filled during the 1918 influenza pandemic. New research contradicts the widespread belief that the flu disproportionately impacted healthy young adults. Photo courtesy of National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives New Contributed Photo Collection

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- New evidence from the remains of 1918 influenza victims contradicts a long-held belief that healthy young adults were disproportionately affected during that pandemic more than a century ago.

Researchers at McMaster University and the University of Colorado Boulder announced Monday that there is "no concrete scientific evidence" to support historical accounts that the healthy were as likely to die from the flu as those who were already sick or frail.

Advertisement

The study, which focused on the relationship between socioeconomic status and mortality, analyzed lesions on 369 victims' bones and their age at death. Researchers found those most susceptible to dying from the 1918 flu already had shown signs of nutritional, environmental and social stress.

"Our circumstances -- social, cultural and immunological -- are all intertwined and have always shaped the life and death of people, even in the distant past," said Amanda Wissler, an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology at McMaster and lead author of the study published Monday in the journal PNAS.

Read More

"We saw this during COVID-19, where our social backgrounds and our cultural backgrounds influenced who was more likely to die, and who was likely to survive," Wissler added.

Advertisement

Pre-existing medical conditions, such as asthma or congestive heart failure, remain common risk factors to this day with the flu or other infectious diseases.

The 1918 flu pandemic killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide. With so many people falling ill and dying, physicians at the time believed the healthy were just as likely to die from the flu.

But researchers in the PNAS study found signs of pre-existing poor health, including irregular growth, diminished height, tooth defects, or lesions -- caused by physical trauma or infection -- in a larger percentage of the bones of those who died during the influenza pandemic.

"By comparing who had lesions, and whether these lesions were active or healing at the time of death, we get a picture of what we call frailty, or who is more likely to die. Our study shows that people with these active lesions are the most frail," Sharon DeWitte, biological anthropologist at the University Colorado Boulder and co-author of the study, said in a statement.

According to researchers, racism and institutional discrimination can amplify the life and death impact of preexisting medical conditions during a pandemic.

"The results of our work counter the narrative and the anecdotal accounts of the time," said Wissler. "This paints a very complicated picture of life and death during the 1918 pandemic."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

France's Arianespace launches 12 satellites into space
Science News // 11 hours ago
France's Arianespace launches 12 satellites into space
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The French-based Arianespace successfully launched a rocket with 12 satellites into space.
Amazon's Project Kuiper launches twin satellites from Florida to expand broadband access
Science News // 3 days ago
Amazon's Project Kuiper launches twin satellites from Florida to expand broadband access
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- An unmanned Atlas V rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Friday as part of a mission to place thousands of new satellites in low Earth orbit, which would expand global access to broadband.
SpaceX launches another batch of 22 Starlink satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches another batch of 22 Starlink satellites
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Thursday launched a Flacon 9 rocket into space with a payload of 22 Starlink satellites.
NOAA awards $20M to research harmful algal blooms
Science News // 5 days ago
NOAA awards $20M to research harmful algal blooms
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced $20.1 million in funding Tuesday to monitor and research harmful algal blooms along U.S. coastal waters and in the Great Lakes.
NASA to begin critical testing of updated engines for future Artemis missions
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA to begin critical testing of updated engines for future Artemis missions
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- NASA will begin the critical testing of updated engines for its Space Launch System rocket on Thursday, starting with turning power levels up to 111%, as the space agency prepares for future Artemis missions to the Moon.
James Webb telescope captures planet-like structures in Orion Nebula
Science News // 1 week ago
James Webb telescope captures planet-like structures in Orion Nebula
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency released new photos on Monday of the Orion Nebula taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX continued its record pace of space launches late Friday night as it sent 22 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit from Florida's Canaveral Space Force Station.
Google Doodle marks happiness psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi's birthday
Science News // 1 week ago
Google Doodle marks happiness psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi's birthday
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates Mihály Csíkszentmihályi, the Hungarian-American psychologist who studied the science of happiness, on his 89th birthday.
Broadcasters should avoid 'problematic' shots of alcohol covering sporting events, researchers say
Science News // 1 week ago
Broadcasters should avoid 'problematic' shots of alcohol covering sporting events, researchers say
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Broadcasters providing news coverage of sporting events should avoid "problematic" shots of fans drinking alcohol, a team of researchers said Thursday.
Gene therapy may restore mobility after spinal cord injury, animal study finds
Science News // 1 week ago
Gene therapy may restore mobility after spinal cord injury, animal study finds
Gene therapy has restored mobility in mice with completely severed spinal cords, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

France's Arianespace launches 12 satellites into space
France's Arianespace launches 12 satellites into space
Amazon's Project Kuiper launches twin satellites from Florida to expand broadband access
Amazon's Project Kuiper launches twin satellites from Florida to expand broadband access
SpaceX launches another batch of 22 Starlink satellites
SpaceX launches another batch of 22 Starlink satellites
James Webb telescope captures planet-like structures in Orion Nebula
James Webb telescope captures planet-like structures in Orion Nebula
Google Doodle marks happiness psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi's birthday
Google Doodle marks happiness psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi's birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement